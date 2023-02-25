GHMC ill-equipped to resolve complaints on stray dog menace

A host of measures are currently being undertaken in the city to ensure proper stray dog management. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: Following the recent death of a four-year-old boy after he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Amberpet, the GHMC was flooded with 15,000 complaints regarding stray dog menace within 36 hours of the incident. The civic body could address only 10 complaints each day in each of its 30 circles, which translates to a mere two per cent of the complaints it received.

The GHMC clearly exposed itself as being under-equipped to handle a crisis.

Chief veterinary officer Dr Abdul Wakil was unavailable for comment.

A host of measures are currently being undertaken in the city to ensure proper stray dog management. They include shifting stray dogs to animal care centres, launching a special drive to ensure that meat shops don't violate waste disposal regulations, installing water bowls at several places and taking up animal birth control (ABC) measures.

GHMC officials maintain that they are working round-the-clock to attend to complaints that are received via grievance cells, call centres, My GHMC App and on social media.

An official stated that a more effective plan of action is likely to be in place to ensure better coordination and management. Posters, pamphlets and hoardings detailing dos and don'ts are being shared online and would be distributed physically soon.

GHMC shelter homes authorities, who were directed to conduct operations in five areas, were able to complete 150 operations on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, GHMC is partnering with the public to address the issues at hand. United Federation of Residents Welfare Association will hold an interactive session on stray dog management Shantinagar Club and Welfare Association, Masab Tank, on Saturday. Present on the occasion will be Dr. Wakil and Blue Cross founder Amala Akkineni.