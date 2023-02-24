Distribution of podu land pattas to be delayed further

As things stand, officials are yet to prepare pattas and there is no clarity on pattas for non-tribals so far. (DC File Photo)

HYDERABAD: The distribution of pattas for podu land to tribals is likely to be delayed further. As things stand, officials are yet to prepare pattas and there is no clarity on pattas for non-tribals so far.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had assured the Legislative Assembly on February 10 that the state government will commence distribution of pattas in the last week of the month, after certain conditions were met.

Rao had announced that the state government would distribute pattas to beneficiaries of podu land spread over 11.5 lakh acres, which are in possession of tribals and others who are undertaking podu cultivation.

The CM had made it clear that pattas would be handed over to the beneficiaries only after village committees, ZPTCs, sarpanches and local tribal leaders of respective areas give a written undertaking to the government that there would be no further encroachment of forests.

Moreover, the government is uncertain on how to proceed on podu land held by non-tribals. It is learnt that it has decided to write to the Centre seeking permission to give pattas to non-tribals.