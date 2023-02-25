CM unveils coffee table books of AP Tourism

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released multi-lingual coffee table books on AP Tourism in the run-up to Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and March 4.

The books, printed by the state government, are on AP Tourism, state’s handicrafts, temples, beaches, soul space and A to Z table guide. The CM released the books at his camp office.

Officials informed Jagan Mohan Reddy that all the books have been published in English, German, Spanish and Chinese languages. They will be made available at airport lounges, embassies of different countries and tourism centres.

The books have special articles on tourism in AP and its investment-friendly environment.

Congratulating the officials, the Chief Minister said that necessary steps should be taken to showcase AP as a tourism hub in the coming days.

Special chief secretary (Tourism) Dr. Rajat Bhargava, Special CS (Industries) R. Karikal Valaven and I&PR commissioner Tumma Vijaykumar Reddy were present.