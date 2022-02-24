Nation Current Affairs 24 Feb 2022 Wiser to be prepared ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Wiser to be prepared for future pandemics: Gates

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANVESH REDDY
Published Feb 24, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Microsoft founder calls for focus on equitable health
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in a fireside chat with industries minister K.T. Rama Rao during the two-day BioAsia 2022 conference on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)
 Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in a fireside chat with industries minister K.T. Rama Rao during the two-day BioAsia 2022 conference on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Lavishing praise on India for its exemplary role in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates stressed on the importance of building new capacities for equitable health to ensure that the world is prepared when the next pandemic strikes.

In a fireside chat with industries minister K.T. Rama Rao during the two-day BioAsia 2022 conference here on Thursday, Gates said India stood out in creating vaccines with global partners and also in its vaccine coverage. He highlighted the need to build upon the capacity in India as a reserve for future pandemics.

 

“India did two things that stand out -- creating great vaccines with global partners, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and getting those vaccines out. India’s vaccine coverage is very impressive, much better than most rich countries. That is quite phenomenal,” he said.

He said that there is a global need to spend more on research and development and infectious diseases. “Infectious diseases are quite modest when compared to cancer or a heart or neurological disease, and yet, this pandemic is a reminder that we have to do a better job on those too.”

 

Gates said that the opportunities for innovators are all over in India and it should be seen as an opportunity to improve everyone's health. He mentioned that his upcoming book will focus on the lessons learnt from the pandemic and the significance of funding the private sector and academia to build better diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines and research.

Despite accelerated biological innovation across categories, including in antiviral drugs and antibodies, it is the quality and the costs that should be taken care of before the next pandemic hits -- in the backdrop of the looming backlog of routine immunization, he cautioned.

 

Responding to Rao’s observation of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) being a sustainable development problem, Gates said “The international health metrics attribute 1.3 million deaths to microbial resistance. We see AMR for pneumonia, typhoid, and pregnant women closer to delivery.”

Gates added, “What we need to do is develop better antibiotics to attack these diseases with new small molecules, drugs, or in some cases antibodies.”

On opportunities for Telangana to work in tandem with Gates Foundation, he indicated that they look forward to partnering with Indian players who blend innovation and affordable gene therapy. “The beauty of the Indian ecosystem is that it not only goes after innovation but also goes after the cost issues.”

 

On the next big technology in health, Gates picked the idea of diagnosing with digital tools.

“I think sensors to check the health and using artificial intelligence as a viable preventative tool. Digital tools bring a lot of challenges like privacy, but they all are solvable.”

...
Tags: it minister k.t. rama rao, bill gates, covid vaccines
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A mound measuring approximately 130 metres in diameter, was located beside a huge tank. The tank could have been the water source for the habitation of those times. (DC Photo)

Brick walls, pottery items and tiles of Satavahana period unearthed

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy is expected to present the state Budget with an estimate of Rs 2.30 lakh crore. (DC file photo)

AP Budget session likely from March 7

People walk in a subway to get a train as they leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Image used for representational purposes)

Telugu students stranded in Kiev

KTR delivering the BioAsia 2022 inaugural address here on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Life sciences firms created 31,000 jobs in 2021: KTR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hijab row: Sikh girl told to remove turban by Bengaluru college

School staff places a banner with High Court's interim order over 'hijab' issue, on the entrance of a PU College, in Karnataka. (PTI Image)

No curbs on hijab in campus, only in class, says Karnataka advocate-general

Students wearing burqa and hijab leave the examination centre, after appearing for the class Xth examination of Bihar School Examination Board, in Patna, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian Embassy asks citizens to maintain calm, remain safe

Police and security personnel inspect the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv. (Photo: AFP)

Uttar Pradesh fourth phase elections: 22.62 per cent voting recorded till 11 am

People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)

Centre bans apps, website, social media accounts of Punjab Politics TV

Women holding identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->