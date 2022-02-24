Nation Current Affairs 24 Feb 2022 Russia-Ukraine war e ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Russia-Ukraine war effect: Edible oil prices may go up in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Feb 24, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2022, 7:37 am IST
There could be a temporary suspension of the import of sunflower oil from Ukraine and disruptions in shipment
As news of the war spread, the price of refined sunflower oil in the retail market shot up to Rs 162 per litre compared to Rs 145 per litre a day ago, according to the Price Monitoring Cell of the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs. (Representative AFP Photo)
 As news of the war spread, the price of refined sunflower oil in the retail market shot up to Rs 162 per litre compared to Rs 145 per litre a day ago, according to the Price Monitoring Cell of the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs. (Representative AFP Photo)

Visakhapatnam: Edible oil prices are set to go up in AP due to the Russian-Ukraine war that started on Thursday. There could be a temporary suspension of the import of sunflower oil from Ukraine and disruptions in shipment. The prices have already started an upward trend, the sources said.

According to the sources including those at the ports, nearly 10 lakh
metric tonnes of sunflower oil is annually imported from Ukraine to Andhra Pradesh. The imported oil reaches the oil refineries at various places including Kakinada and Vijayawada.

 

A functionary at the Kakinada SeaPorts Ltd said, "Nearly 4.4 lakh tonnes of sunflower oil was imported from Ukraine as on date this fiscal."

The functionary at Krishnapatnam Port said there was no immediate adverse effect on the shipment, but there could be chances of a disruption in oil imports to the port in the coming days.

As news of the war spread, the price of refined sunflower oil in the retail market shot up to Rs 162 per litre compared to Rs 145 per litre a day ago, according to the Price Monitoring Cell of the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

 

...
Tags: edible oil, russia-ukraine crisis, russian-ukraine war
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 25 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A wholesale vendor displays Rapid Antigen Test kits at his outlet in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India records over 13,000 fresh Covid cases, 302 deaths

Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhari . (Twitter)

China’s space tech a threat: IAF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi speaks to Russian President, appeals for 'immediate cessation of violence'

Ukraine's ambassador to India, Igor Polikha. (Twitter)

Igor Polikha on Thursday pleaded for direct Indian mediation to solve Ukraine crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hijab row: Sikh girl told to remove turban by Bengaluru college

School staff places a banner with High Court's interim order over 'hijab' issue, on the entrance of a PU College, in Karnataka. (PTI Image)

No curbs on hijab in campus, only in class, says Karnataka advocate-general

Students wearing burqa and hijab leave the examination centre, after appearing for the class Xth examination of Bihar School Examination Board, in Patna, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian Embassy asks citizens to maintain calm, remain safe

Police and security personnel inspect the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv. (Photo: AFP)

Uttar Pradesh fourth phase elections: 22.62 per cent voting recorded till 11 am

People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)

Centre bans apps, website, social media accounts of Punjab Politics TV

Women holding identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->