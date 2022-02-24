Russia-Ukraine war effect: Edible oil prices may go up in Andhra Pradesh

As news of the war spread, the price of refined sunflower oil in the retail market shot up to Rs 162 per litre compared to Rs 145 per litre a day ago, according to the Price Monitoring Cell of the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs. (Representative AFP Photo)

Visakhapatnam: Edible oil prices are set to go up in AP due to the Russian-Ukraine war that started on Thursday. There could be a temporary suspension of the import of sunflower oil from Ukraine and disruptions in shipment. The prices have already started an upward trend, the sources said.

According to the sources including those at the ports, nearly 10 lakh

metric tonnes of sunflower oil is annually imported from Ukraine to Andhra Pradesh. The imported oil reaches the oil refineries at various places including Kakinada and Vijayawada.

A functionary at the Kakinada SeaPorts Ltd said, "Nearly 4.4 lakh tonnes of sunflower oil was imported from Ukraine as on date this fiscal."

The functionary at Krishnapatnam Port said there was no immediate adverse effect on the shipment, but there could be chances of a disruption in oil imports to the port in the coming days.

As news of the war spread, the price of refined sunflower oil in the retail market shot up to Rs 162 per litre compared to Rs 145 per litre a day ago, according to the Price Monitoring Cell of the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs.