Lok Sabha ethics branch issues notice to Namaste Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 24, 2022, 12:59 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2022, 7:29 am IST
Bandi complained to Pralhad Joshi against Namasthe Telangana, Telangana Today and T News channel for misusing the freedom of expression
 Namasthe Telangana, a Telugu daily newspaper owned by Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders. (Photo:Facebook)

HYDERABAD: Privilege and ethics branch of Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday issued notice to the editor of Namasthe Telangana, a Telugu daily newspaper owned by Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders. Deputy secretary Bala Guru G. issued the notice and asked the editor to give clarification to the Lok Sabha Speaker over a complaint of 'breach of privilege' and 'contempt of the house' against the daily.

BJP leaders led by its state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar complained to the minister of parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi against Namasthe Telangana, Telangana Today, an English daily and T News channel for misusing the freedom of expression. The newspapers and television channel owned by the ruling TRS leaders were targeting their political opponents and others in Telangana state, they said.

 

False news covered in the TRS media was creating confusion among people, they alleged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on the formation of Telangana state were also misinterpreted by the TRS media, they alleged. They urged the union minister to initiate action against the media house for misusing the freedom of expression.

They said the TRS government was misappropriating its power and crores of rupees of public money was being paid to the media house for advertisements. Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, MLA Etala Rajender, BJP national vice president D.K. Aruna, former MP A.P. Jithender Reddy, former Legislative Council chairman Swamy Goud, former minister Chandrasekhar, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao, former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar and others among the delegation.

 

...
Tags: namasthe telangana, breach of privilege, bandi sanjay kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


