Karnataka Hijab row: Students ask govt to postpone exams till High Court judgement

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 24, 2022, 10:53 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2022, 10:53 am IST
When asked about their studies in the last two months, the girls said that they are into self-study
Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi. (Photo: PTI)
Udupi: The six girls of Government Women’s PU College in Udupi, who were denied entry with Hijab, have asked the government to postpone the practical exams till the High Court gives its final judgment.

As these six girls were not allowed entry to the college with Hijab (about two months ago), they had approached the High Court. The hearing is in progress.

 

Today the girls approached the DDPU and later spoke to the media. Of the six students, four are from the science stream(One is from the first year and three from the 2nd year).

“We want the government to postpone the practical exams. We cannot enter the class without a hijab. The court is hearing the case and until the final judgment is pronounced, the government should postpone the practical exams. Today we also approached the DDPU who received our memorandum and assured us to speak to the PU Board,” Almas told reporters.

She also said that the postponement will not create a problem for others as they will get more time to study.

 

When asked about their studies in the last two months, the girls said that they are into self-study.

“We are facing mental harassment and receiving unknown calls. So we are unable to concentrate on our studies. Our portion is also incomplete. We cannot do it on our own as science practical needs lab materials,” she said.

She added that the college had online classes when it was closed and the girls had attended them.

Another girl Alia Assadi said that they faced problems after their details like address and phone number were leaked.

 

“We are getting abusive calls so we are not using phones. Also, a representative of a channel had come with a hidden camera and showed our family members without meaningless headlines. The government should immediately take action against those who violated our privacy. Similarly, the hotel owned by the father of our friend was attacked and her brother assaulted. This is our fight. Our family members should not be dragged into this. The government should take immediate action,” she added.

The girls are sad that the Muslim girls in many institutions throughout Karnataka are made to stand outside.

 

“We hope the court order comes at the earliest on our behalf and all the problems are solved,” they added.

...
