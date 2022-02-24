Nation Current Affairs 24 Feb 2022 Jagan calls upon coo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan calls upon coop banks to extend loans at low interest rates to benefit people

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 24, 2022, 11:32 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2022, 11:34 pm IST
CM called upon the coop banks to function in such a way to win the confidence of the people to approach them for financial assistance
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking at a meeting with agriculture minister Korasala Kannababu and top officials at his camp office here on Thursday. (Photo:PTI)
 CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking at a meeting with agriculture minister Korasala Kannababu and top officials at his camp office here on Thursday. (Photo:PTI)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called upon cooperative banks to lend at the lowest rates for the benefit of the people and farmers.

The CM was speaking at a meeting with agriculture minister Korasala Kannababu and top officials at his camp office here on Thursday. He also asked them to lend against mortgage of gold at lower interest rates than commercial and other banks.

 

The Chief Minister called for the strengthening of DCCBs (District Cooperative Central Banks) and PACS (Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies) by computerising their transactions and introducing a transparent functioning system. He underscored the need to come up with standard operating procedures to help mainly farmers.

Maintaining that the YSRC government had initiated revolutionary changes in the farm sector by introducing Rythu Bharosa Kendras, the CM said there was a need to strengthen the DCCBs. He said there should be no compromise in the sanction of loans and ruled out any role of politics in doing so. He wanted the coop banks to function without any complaints of graft and recommendations to extend undue favours and also called for proper monitoring to find out whether they were following the norms in their functioning.

 

He called upon the coop banks to function in such a way to win the confidence of the people to approach them for financial assistance.
He asked for the banking activities of PACS to be carried out through RBKs. He said banking correspondents already in place in the RBKs should serve as coordinators between the farmers and the banks. He directed officials to draft a policy on this after discussing it with experts.

The Chief Minister that the ultimate objective in doing so was to ensure every farmer cultivating an acre of land will to get the benefit. He directed officials to come up with a report with proposals on how to make the coop banks function very efficiently and submit a report to him.

 

He asked the officials to act on complaints, advice and suggestions received from the farmers on the banking sector and underlined the importance to utilise the kiosks in RBKs. He called for providing a facility to upload documents pertaining to the farmers in the kiosks.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, cooperative banks, district cooperative central banks, korasala kannababu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A mound measuring approximately 130 metres in diameter, was located beside a huge tank. The tank could have been the water source for the habitation of those times. (DC Photo)

Brick walls, pottery items and tiles of Satavahana period unearthed

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy is expected to present the state Budget with an estimate of Rs 2.30 lakh crore. (DC file photo)

AP Budget session likely from March 7

People walk in a subway to get a train as they leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Image used for representational purposes)

Telugu students stranded in Kiev

KTR delivering the BioAsia 2022 inaugural address here on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Life sciences firms created 31,000 jobs in 2021: KTR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hijab row: Sikh girl told to remove turban by Bengaluru college

School staff places a banner with High Court's interim order over 'hijab' issue, on the entrance of a PU College, in Karnataka. (PTI Image)

No curbs on hijab in campus, only in class, says Karnataka advocate-general

Students wearing burqa and hijab leave the examination centre, after appearing for the class Xth examination of Bihar School Examination Board, in Patna, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian Embassy asks citizens to maintain calm, remain safe

Police and security personnel inspect the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv. (Photo: AFP)

Uttar Pradesh fourth phase elections: 22.62 per cent voting recorded till 11 am

People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)

Centre bans apps, website, social media accounts of Punjab Politics TV

Women holding identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->