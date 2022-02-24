Nation Current Affairs 24 Feb 2022 India reports less t ...
India reports less than 15,000 Covid cases in 24 hours, active cases decline

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2022, 10:18 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2022, 10:18 am IST
Over 300 deaths in 24 hours took death toll over 5.12 lakh
A wholesale vendor displays Rapid Antigen Test kits at his outlet in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: India logged 14,148 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,28,81,179, while the active cases dipped to 1,48,359, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,924 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 18 consecutive days.

The active cases comprises 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.46 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 16,163 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.60 per cent, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

...
