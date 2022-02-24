Nation Current Affairs 24 Feb 2022 90 Andhra Pradesh pe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

90 Andhra Pradesh people in Ukraine in touch with govt: Officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Feb 24, 2022, 3:21 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2022, 3:21 pm IST
MEA officials has received at least 400 requests from Indian students including Telugu speaking youth from Ukraine, seeking assistance
People use their phone as they take shelter in a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022. (AFP Image used for representational purposes)
 People use their phone as they take shelter in a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022. (AFP Image used for representational purposes)

Visakhapatnam: As many as 90 Telugu people from Andhra Pradesh have been in touch with the state government as of Thursday, according to officials.

Most of them are from Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts.

 

According to reports, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) officials has received at least 400 requests from Indian students including Telugu speaking youth from Ukraine, seeking assistance.

The Indian Embassy at Ukraine has advised Indians in Ukraine "To maintain calm and remain safe where ever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit."

Those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from Western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the Western bordering countries, the Embassy stated in an official communication.

 

...
Tags: russia-ukraine crisis
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

Ukrainian airspace closed; Air India plane returns to Delhi
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian Embassy asks citizens to maintain calm, remain safe
350 Telugus stranded in Ukraine, MEA says efforts on to bring them back

Latest From Nation

Police officials at the site of the incident. (Photo: Twitter)

Petrol bomb hurled at actor Ajith fans outside Tamil Nadu cinema hall, one injured

School staff places a banner with High Court's interim order over 'hijab' issue, on the entrance of a PU College, in Karnataka. (PTI Image)

Hijab row: Sikh girl told to remove turban by Bengaluru college

Police and security personnel inspect the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv. (Photo: AFP)

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian Embassy asks citizens to maintain calm, remain safe

Air India and the central government decided to call back the plane to Delhi, officials said, adding that the plane took an about turn in the Iranian airspace to return to Delhi. (PTI Image)

Ukrainian airspace closed; Air India plane returns to Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hijab row: Sikh girl told to remove turban by Bengaluru college

School staff places a banner with High Court's interim order over 'hijab' issue, on the entrance of a PU College, in Karnataka. (PTI Image)

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian Embassy asks citizens to maintain calm, remain safe

Police and security personnel inspect the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv. (Photo: AFP)

Ukrainian airspace closed; Air India plane returns to Delhi

Air India and the central government decided to call back the plane to Delhi, officials said, adding that the plane took an about turn in the Iranian airspace to return to Delhi. (PTI Image)

India reports less than 15,000 Covid cases in 24 hours, active cases decline

A wholesale vendor displays Rapid Antigen Test kits at his outlet in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Uttar Pradesh fourth phase elections: 22.62 per cent voting recorded till 11 am

People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->