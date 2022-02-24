90 Andhra Pradesh people in Ukraine in touch with govt: Officials

People use their phone as they take shelter in a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022. (AFP Image used for representational purposes)

Visakhapatnam: As many as 90 Telugu people from Andhra Pradesh have been in touch with the state government as of Thursday, according to officials.

Most of them are from Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts.

According to reports, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) officials has received at least 400 requests from Indian students including Telugu speaking youth from Ukraine, seeking assistance.

The Indian Embassy at Ukraine has advised Indians in Ukraine "To maintain calm and remain safe where ever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit."

Those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from Western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the Western bordering countries, the Embassy stated in an official communication.