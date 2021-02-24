AP cabinet approves welfare scheme for EBC women

Vijayawada: AP Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday gave its nod to a new welfare scheme – EBC Nestham – that will benefit poor women belonging to forward castes.

Announcing this, information minister Perni Venkataramaih alias Nani said the new Economically Backward Caste (EBC) scheme – EBC Nestam – will be implemented from the coming financial year. Under it, the government will provide financial assistance of Rs. 45,000 to each woman beneficiary aged between 45–60 years at the rate of Rs. 15,000 per annum for three years. He said the government has allotted Rs. 670 crore per annum for the scheme, totalling to Rs. 2,010 crore for three years.

The cabinet also approved the welfare schemes’ calendar for 2021–22.

The minister announced that the cabinet has decided to allocate five per cent of land in private layouts for the poor. Serious action will be initiated against parties violating this rule.

He said earlier 300 sq. ft. TIDCO houses had been given for Rs. 2.65 lakh each, whereas the YSRC government is giving it for only Re. 1. He stated that the previous government charged Rs. 3.65 lakh for 365 sq. ft. house. This government is allotting the same house for Rs 3.40 lakh. The 465 sq. ft. houses had been allotted for Rs. 4.65 lakh each, while they are now being given for Rs. 4.15 lakh.

The state will take a burden of Rs. 5,579 crore on account of the various decisions taken on Tuesday.

The state cabinet has given its nod to roll out Kadapa Steel Plant works at a cost of Rs. 10,082 crore. It will be implemented in Phase1 and 2 through a joint venture partnership with a capacity of three million tonnes in each phase.

The cabinet approved the decision to complete investigation within 100 days with regard to those caught red-handed in the ACB cases. The earlier limit was two years. The government has decided to amend the law providing for action against ACB officials if they do not complete the inquiry before the stipulated deadline.

The minister said that the cabinet approved allotment of new fire stations and personnel in Kadapa and Chittoor districts. It gave its nod to upgrade PHCs to 50-bed hospitals in Penumuru and Karvetinagaram of Chittoor district. Medical and non-medical staff will be recruited to that extent. The cabinet approved recruitment of additional teaching and non-teaching staff for the newly established degree college in Kovvur. Multipurpose facility centres will be established in villages at a cost of Rs. 2,718 crore. 165 acres of land in East Godavari district has been allotted to Maritime Board for taking up its operations.

Nani said 2,700 vehicles have been allocated for door-to-door collection of garbage in municipalities. The Chief Minister has directed authorities to beautify every municipality within three to six months, adopting best practices like in Surat municipality of Gujarat.