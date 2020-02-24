Virus: China urges India to review trade curbs

Export ban on essential drugs like chloramphenicol, neomycin, metronidazole, azithromycin, vitamins B1, B2 and B6 and hormones like progesterone is being discussed.

New Delhi: The Chinese government on Sunday urged India to review trade and travel restrictions on it amid reports that India is considering banning export of 12 essential medicines — mainly antibiotics, vitamins and hormones — to China.

The Indian government is reportedly planning to invoke Essential Commodities Act to ensure steady supply of drugs in India in view of short supply of raw material from Hubei that is shut down due to novel coronavirus spread.

“World Health Organisation has repeatedly not recommended, even opposed any travel and trade restrictions, which should be followed by all parties. It is hoped that the Indian side could review the epidemic situation in an objective, rational and calm manner, handle with China’s much-needed items in a cooperative and constructive way, and resume normal personnel exchanges and trade between our two countries as soon as possible,” Counselor Ji Rong, spokesperson of the Embassy of China in India, said on Sunday.

India had earlier banned export of medical gear like masks and all kinds of gloves except NBR (nitrile butadiene rubber) to China but later lifted the restrictions. India had offered to send medical supplies to China to help it combat COVID19.

However, the Indian side complained lack of support and delay in flying permissions due to which the medicines could not be sent. The plane carrying medicines is expected to bring back stranded Indians from China.