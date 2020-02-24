Nation Current Affairs 24 Feb 2020 Virus: China urges I ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Virus: China urges India to review trade curbs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 24, 2020, 1:35 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2020, 1:35 am IST
However, the Indian side complained lack of support and delay in flying permissions due to which the medicines could not be sent.
Export ban on essential drugs like chloramphenicol, neomycin, metronidazole, azithromycin, vitamins B1, B2 and B6 and hormones like progesterone is being discussed.
 Export ban on essential drugs like chloramphenicol, neomycin, metronidazole, azithromycin, vitamins B1, B2 and B6 and hormones like progesterone is being discussed.

New Delhi: The Chinese government on Sunday urged India to review trade and travel restrictions on it amid reports that India is considering banning export of 12 essential medicines — mainly antibiotics, vitamins and hormones — to China.

The Indian government is reportedly planning to invoke Essential Commodities Act to ensure steady supply of drugs in India in view of short supply of raw material from Hubei that is shut down due to novel coronavirus spread.

 

Export ban on essential drugs like chloramphenicol, neomycin, metronidazole, azithromycin, vitamins B1, B2 and B6 and hormones like progesterone is being discussed.

“World Health Organisation has repeatedly not recommended, even opposed any travel and trade restrictions, which should be followed by all parties. It is hoped that the Indian side could review the epidemic situation in an objective, rational and calm manner, handle with China’s much-needed items in a cooperative and constructive way, and resume normal personnel exchanges and trade between our two countries as soon as possible,” Counselor Ji Rong, spokesperson of the Embassy of China in India, said on Sunday.

India had earlier banned export of medical gear like masks and all kinds of gloves except NBR (nitrile butadiene rubber) to China but later lifted the restrictions. India had offered to send medical supplies to China to help it combat COVID19.

However, the Indian side complained lack of support and delay in flying permissions due to which the medicines could not be sent. The plane carrying medicines is expected to bring back stranded Indians from China.

...
Tags: essential commodities act, covid19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Anandiben Patel.

UP Governor, CM Yogi Adityanath to welcome Donald Trump in Agra

Donald Trump.

10,000 Gujarat police deployed to guard Donald Trump

Telugu Desam Party Logo.

SIT land probe jolts Telugu Desam

M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Minorities more secure in India, avers M Venkaiah Naidu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyerabadis wish Donald Trump visits city

US President Donald trump

Divide is complete in Balapur, Saidabad

Landlords in Saidabad and Balapur say they don’t want to share the roof with Muslims or Christians, because they ‘can’t be trusted’. In Dilsukhnagar and Serilingampally, on the other hand, owners try to subtly determine the caste and creed of house-hunters by probing their full names.

Hyderabad: Once a freshwater lake, it is now covered with pollutants

Nallagandla Lake located in Serilingampally mandal of Ranga Reddy district, is filled with hyacinth. (Photo: DC)

Plaint against Mynampally Hanumanth Rao

Hanumanth Rao

Ship operator seeks to disinfect carrier

In a statement, Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz announced the work would begin once the 3,700 guests and crew have disembarked, following the ship’s quarantine in Yokohama.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham