UP Governor, CM Yogi Adityanath to welcome Donald Trump in Agra

Agra: US President Donald Trump will be welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival at the airport in Agra where hundreds of artistes will perform, a top official said on Sunday.

“The UP Governor and Chief Minister will welcome US President Trump at the Kheria airport. However, they will not accompany him to the Taj Mahal. The Governor and the Chief Minister would also be at the airport to send him off,” Agra District Magistrate (DM) Prabhu N Singh said.