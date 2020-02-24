Nation Current Affairs 24 Feb 2020 Trump expresses desi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Trump expresses desire to deepen defence ties with India

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2020, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2020, 3:30 pm IST
U.S. president says fantastic trade deal being worked out
U.S. president Donald Trump speaks at the Namaste Trump event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. (PTI)
 U.S. president Donald Trump speaks at the Namaste Trump event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Ahmedabad: India and the US are committed to defend their people from radical Islamic terrorism, resolved to significantly expand defence ties and are working on a "fantastic" trade deal, said US president Donald Trump on Monday while asserting that his country "loves" and is "loyal" to India.

Addressing a huge crowd at 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera stadium here, the US president, accompanied by his wife Melania and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talked about India's great tradition of embracing individual freedom, rule of law, dignity of every human being and where people worship side-by-side in harmony.
On his maiden visit, Trump, who was welcomed by Modi on his arrival here, said his country will remain a "loyal" friend of India and called the Prime Minister an "exceptional leader" who works day and night for the country.
"India and the US are committed to fight terrorists and their ideology; that is why my government is working with Pakistan to crack down on terror groups," Trump said in the presence of his family --daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner-- and top brass of his administration.
"The US will always be faithful and loyal friend of India. Thank you for the spectacular welcome," he added.
He also announced that the two countries will firm up defence deals worth USD 3 billion on Tuesday and that the US will become India's premier defence partner.
"India and US have natural and enduring friendship," Trump said to a cheering crowd.
"We are quickly revitalising our alliances all around world," he said.
Trump said both countries are working on a "fantastic trade" deal, and observed that Modi is a "tough negotiator".
The US president also heaped praises on Modi, saying the Prime Minister is a "living proof" of what an Indian can achieve with hard work as Trump referred to his humble background as a tea-seller, who had a landslide win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
On his part, Modi welcomed Trump to "world's largest democracy" and said a "new history" was being created.
Modi also praised Trump's leadership in containing terrorism.
Trump said as the world's largest economy, India gives hope to all humanity and has become an economic giant.
"There is a difference between a nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting its people free -- that is India. India and the US have natural and enduring friendship," he said.
He also touched on India's cultural diversity and riches as he highlighted the success of its blockbuster movies like DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and Sholay, and its sporting icons like Sachin Tedulkar and Virat Kohli.
He highlighted the boom in the US economy under his presidency and added that India will soon be home to the biggest middle class as it will eliminate extreme poverty in in next 10 years.
On his part, Modi said ties between India and the US are no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights.
Welcoming Trump, he said a "new history" is being created.
Visit of President Trump to India with his family shows strong ties between India and the US, said Modi.

 

...
Tags: trump modi, motera stadium, ahmedabad trump, india us defence, us india islamic terrorism
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Related Stories

PM Modi hugs Trump as he lands in India on first visit

Latest From Nation

Vehicles set ablaze as protestors throw brickbats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi on February 24, 2020. (PTI)

Head constable killed in CAA clash in Delhi: Police

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made time to attend the release of the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and a mobile app of the Granth at the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul at Jangamwadi Math in Varanasi, Sunday, February 16, 2020, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

Let’s see, says ‘busy’ Yediyurappa on whether he’ll join Trump banquet

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a big hug to U.S. president Donald Trump as first lady smiles. (PTI)

Trump: USD 3 billion defence deal to be sealed

An emaciated cow and calf walk on the road leading to the historical Taj Mahal, decorated with US and Indian flags in Agra, India, Monday, Jan. 24, 2020. US President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the 17th century monument later on Monday. (Photo | AP)

It’s only natural, says UP govt as 9,261 cattle died in state shelters in 2019



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Trump: USD 3 billion defence deal to be sealed

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a big hug to U.S. president Donald Trump as first lady smiles. (PTI)

PM Modi hugs Trump as he lands in India on first visit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump is welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Ahmedabad airport on Monday, February 24, 2020 (Photo | ANI)

Gender bias in the Army: 'Pretty commanders' and a mindset of ‘just prudence’

Captain Tania Shergill, an officer with the Army’s Corps of Signals, led an all-men contingent on Republic Day.

SIT land probe jolts Telugu Desam

Telugu Desam Party Logo.

Hyderabadis wish Donald Trump visits city

US President Donald trump
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham