Nation Current Affairs 24 Feb 2020 Trump displays his k ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Trump displays his knowledge of Bollywood: DDLJ, Sholay, SMZS, Baahubali

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Feb 24, 2020, 5:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2020, 5:56 pm IST
Proof that White House scriptwriters do a lot of research
A woman explains the working of a charkha to U.S. president Donald Trump (right) and Melania Trump during their visit to the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020. (AFP)
 A woman explains the working of a charkha to U.S. president Donald Trump (right) and Melania Trump during their visit to the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020. (AFP)

Ahmedabad: U.S. president Donald Trump obviously read up a lot about India, and so the silly side of his speech at the Namaste Trump event organised for his pleasure in Ahmedaba was peppered with references to Bollywood. In particular, he referenced two all-time favourite films, Sholay and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, for which used the popular abbreviation, (DDLJ).

While he didn't say he watched them, the U.S. president said people "take great joy" in watching Bollywood films and understanding Indian culture through them.

 

"This is the country that produces nearly 2,000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood," he told the gathering of about 100,000 people packed into the stadium.

"All over the planet people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music and dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay," Trump said.

While the multi-starrer Sholay, labelled a "curry western" by many, is an action-adventure film from 1975, DDLJ is a romance from 1991 with scenes ripped off from the Audrey Hepburn starrer Love in the Afternoon.

This is not the first effort by the US president to use popular culture to strike a chord with movie loving Indians.

Trump's backroom have clearly told him Bollywood is the way to burrow into Indians' graces. Ahead of his trip to India, Trump tweeted a meme video in which his face was superimposed on the hit movie-character Baahubali.

Before that, he praised Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

On a tweet complimenting the movie for celebrating a same-sex love story on the celluloid, Trump last week commented "great".

Former US president Barack Obama also referenced DDLJ during his 2015 visit to India when he quoted Shah Rukh's famous dialogue from the iconic film.

"Last celebration here we celebrated festival of lights in Mumbai. We danced with some children. Unfortunately, we were not able to schedule any dancing in this visit. 'Senorita, bade bade desho mein'... You know what I mean," Obama said while addressing a town hall event in Delhi.

...
Tags: sabarmati ashram, trump ahmedabad, trump bollywood, trump ddlj, trump sholay
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Latest From Nation

A representative image of the 'Pipistrel Virus SW 80' craft that crashed in Patiala. The Indian Ministry of Defence placed a $16.2m order with Slovenian firm Pipistrel for the supply of 194 Virus SW 80 aircraft in October 2015 to serve the training requirements of the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and National Cadet Corps (NCC). (Photo | 'Pipistrel )

Pilot dies in trainer aircraft crash in Patiala

CAA-NRC-NPR “chronology” and methods, all endanger the very status of the majority of our people, Sitaram Yechury said. (Photo | Twitter)

No attempt made to address grievances, Centre responsible for CAA clashes: Yechury

This photo taken on February 23, 2020 shows a man delivering vegetables to a person on the other side of a barrier in Wuhan in China’s Hubei province. Chinese authorities on February 24 said they have slightly relaxed their month-long quarantine measures in Wuhan, allowing some people to leave the epicentre of the country’s virus epidemic under certain conditions. (AFP)

Students holed up in Wuhan continue to be restricted

A picture of Babri Masjid taken prior to its destruction in December 1992, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | Frederick M. Asher - Britannica)

'Not just mosque: Library, Indo-Islamic research centre too planned at Ayodhya site'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Not just mosque: Library, Indo-Islamic research centre too planned at Ayodhya site'

A picture of Babri Masjid taken prior to its destruction in December 1992, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | Frederick M. Asher - Britannica)

Trump expresses desire to deepen defence ties with India

U.S. president Donald Trump speaks at the Namaste Trump event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Trump: USD 3 billion defence deal to be sealed

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a big hug to U.S. president Donald Trump as first lady smiles. (PTI)

Students holed up in Wuhan continue to be restricted

This photo taken on February 23, 2020 shows a man delivering vegetables to a person on the other side of a barrier in Wuhan in China’s Hubei province. Chinese authorities on February 24 said they have slightly relaxed their month-long quarantine measures in Wuhan, allowing some people to leave the epicentre of the country’s virus epidemic under certain conditions. (AFP)

PM Modi hugs Trump as he lands in India on first visit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump is welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Ahmedabad airport on Monday, February 24, 2020 (Photo | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham