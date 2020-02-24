Nation Current Affairs 24 Feb 2020 JD(U) uneasy with Pr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

JD(U) uneasy with Prashant Kishor’s exit from party

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 24, 2020, 1:45 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2020, 1:45 am IST
The NDA has said it will fight the polls under Mr Kumar’s leadership.
Prashant Kishor.
 Prashant Kishor.

New Delhi: There is a certain unease in the NDA camp in Bihar after Prashant Kishor’s exit. The political strategist, who was expelled from the JD(U) by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last month, was asked to assess strategic planning data for the state’s ruling alliance for the coming Assembly polls.

The data, it was learnt, also included constituency-wise assessments of “positive and negative” feedback of the sitting MLAs — of both the JD(U) and the BJP — and local issues that could hurt the ruling alliance’s prospects in the Assembly polls that are expected by the end of the year.

 

A section within the JD(U), sources said, feels that with Mr Kishor’s ouster from the party, the data could be “misused” in the Assembly polls.

After being expelled from the JD(U), Mr Kishor had said he will continue to be politically involved in his home state of Bihar and has launched a campaign “Bihar Ki Baat”, an effort to enrol 10 lakh million to work for the state’s development.

However, a majority within the JD(U) is confident that the Nitish Kumar-led NDA in the state will retain power because of the development plank of the chief minister, who has a “clean image” and a “decisive leadership”. Also, the Opposition camp in the state seems divided over the leadership issue as not everyone in the “grand alliance” of Opposition parties are in favour of the RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as the face of the alliance.

The NDA has said it will fight the polls under Mr Kumar’s leadership.

Mr Kishor, along with former Rajya Sabha member Pavan K. Varma, were expelled from the JD(U) over their stand against the amended citizenship law. Both were once seen as close associates of Mr Kumar. In fact, Mr Kishor had played a key role in the 2015 Assembly polls in the state, which the JD(U) had fought along with the RJD and Congress, as the JD(U) had quit the NDA fold in 2013 over Narendra Modi’s elevations as the NDA’s PM candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. However, the JD(U) rejoined the NDA in 2017.

“In Bihar, people still compare the JD(U)’s rule with that of the RJD. No matter which caste one belongs to or lives in a city or a rural area, no one wants a repeat of the RJD’s misrule. Nitish Kumar has a clean image, his work is appreciated, no matter which caste or class one belongs to. He is a decisive leader,” said a JD(U) leader.

...
Tags: prashant kishor, jd(u)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Anandiben Patel.

UP Governor, CM Yogi Adityanath to welcome Donald Trump in Agra

Donald Trump.

10,000 Gujarat police deployed to guard Donald Trump

Telugu Desam Party Logo.

SIT land probe jolts Telugu Desam

M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Minorities more secure in India, avers M Venkaiah Naidu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SIT land probe jolts Telugu Desam

Telugu Desam Party Logo.

Hyerabadis wish Donald Trump visits city

US President Donald trump

Divide is complete in Balapur, Saidabad

Landlords in Saidabad and Balapur say they don’t want to share the roof with Muslims or Christians, because they ‘can’t be trusted’. In Dilsukhnagar and Serilingampally, on the other hand, owners try to subtly determine the caste and creed of house-hunters by probing their full names.

Hyderabad: Once a freshwater lake, it is now covered with pollutants

Nallagandla Lake located in Serilingampally mandal of Ranga Reddy district, is filled with hyacinth. (Photo: DC)

Plaint against Mynampally Hanumanth Rao

Hanumanth Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham