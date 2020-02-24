Four more Indians on Japan ship test positive for Covid-19

The Indian Embassy tweeted that it had hoped that no additional Indian nationals onboard Diamond Princess would test positive for Covid19.

Hyderabad: Four more Indian nationals, all members of the crew of the Covid19 disease-stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess berthed at Yokohama in Japan, have tested positive for the disease, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo announced on Sunday afternoon.

The Indian Embassy tweeted that it had hoped that no additional Indian nationals onboard Diamond Princess would test positive for Covid19. “Unfortunately, results received at noon, JST (Japan Standard Time on Sunday) include four Indian crew members having tested positive,” the Embassy said.

Sunday’s addition of Indian victims to the disease from among those aboard the ship, takes the total number of Indian nationals who contracted the disease to 12. “All 12 Indians are responding well to treatment,” the Embassy said.

It also said that Japanese authorities confirmed that samples from all onboard the ship were collected for tests and were being processed. “All results expected by February 25 or 26, Indian nationals on the ship, who would not test positive, will be facilitated Indian Embassy in Tokyo soon after,” it said.

A total of 130 Indian nati-onals were onboard the ship when it docked at Yokohama earlier this month. Of these six were passengers and the rest are members of the ship’s crew. Twenty foreign nationals were allowed off who tested positive. Around 1,000 passengers who disembarked and are in the country are a cause for concern.