Nation Current Affairs 24 Feb 2020 Delhi clashes: Metro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi clashes: Metro shuts 5 stations on Pink Line, 3 on Yellow, 1 on Violet Line

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2020, 8:26 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2020, 8:26 pm IST
Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Janpath have been closed. Interchange facility open at Central Secretariat, DMRC tweeted
Women at a sit-in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), near Jafrabad metro station in East Delhi, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 Women at a sit-in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), near Jafrabad metro station in East Delhi, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro on Monday shut three stations on its Yellow Line and a station on Violet Line after students gave a protest call against the violence in northeast Delhi.

"Entry & exit gates of Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Janpath have been closed. Interchange facility will be open at Central Secretariat," the DMRC tweeted.

 

The move comes after the Jamia Coordination Committee, comprising students and alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia, asked students to assemble outside the new police headquarters.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had shut five metro stations on the Pink Line in wake of the clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters in the northeast region.

"Entry & exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will terminate at Welcome metro station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Clashes broke out between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured in the violence.

Clashes were also reported in Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of the city.

The DMRC had earlier shut down Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations due to the ongoing protests against the amended law.

...
Tags: delhi violence, anti-caa, pro-caa, jaffrabad, maujpur
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

As Trump arrives in Delhi, cop killed in clash over CAA, DCP hurt
Unprecedented security measures in place in Delhi for Trump's visit

Latest From Nation

in this Dec. 21, 2019, photo, Islamic State (ISIS) militants either arrested or surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to the media in Kabul, Afghanistan, A United Nations report says Afghanistan passed a grim milestone with more than 100,000 civilians killed or hurt in the last 10 years since the international body began documenting casualties in a war that has raged for 18 years. (Photo | AP/PTI)

NIA searches at 25 locations in TN, Karnataka in ISIS-related cases

In this file photo, Indian Air Force soldiers march past the C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft during the Indian Air Force day parade at the Hindon air base on the outskirts of New Delhi. The aircraft will be used to evacuate Wuhan of Indian citizens on Thursday, Feb 27, 2020. (Photo | AP)

India to send aircraft on Feb 26 to bring back citizens from Wuhan as China gives nod

The message Trump wrote in the book at Sabarmati Ashram.

Trump forgot Gandhi, so here’s what they gave him

A poster telling people how to identify a scam (Photo | Twitter)

Scammer posing as MP governor sought cash transfer, two BJP MLAs tell police



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Not just mosque: Library, Indo-Islamic research centre too planned at Ayodhya site'

A picture of Babri Masjid taken prior to its destruction in December 1992, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | Frederick M. Asher - Britannica)

Trump expresses desire to deepen defence ties with India

U.S. president Donald Trump speaks at the Namaste Trump event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Trump displays his knowledge of Bollywood: DDLJ, Sholay, SMZS, Baahubali

A woman explains the working of a charkha to U.S. president Donald Trump (right) and Melania Trump during their visit to the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020. (AFP)

Trump: USD 3 billion defence deal to be sealed

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a big hug to U.S. president Donald Trump as first lady smiles. (PTI)

Students holed up in Wuhan continue to be restricted

This photo taken on February 23, 2020 shows a man delivering vegetables to a person on the other side of a barrier in Wuhan in China’s Hubei province. Chinese authorities on February 24 said they have slightly relaxed their month-long quarantine measures in Wuhan, allowing some people to leave the epicentre of the country’s virus epidemic under certain conditions. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham