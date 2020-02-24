Nation Current Affairs 24 Feb 2020 Congress seeks India ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress seeks India takeaways

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 24, 2020, 1:47 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2020, 1:47 am IST
Opposition party slams Centre for not putting interests of ‘India first’
Sand artist Laxmi Gaud creates a sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the eve of latter’s maiden visit to India, at Juhu Beach in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)
 Sand artist Laxmi Gaud creates a sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the eve of latter’s maiden visit to India, at Juhu Beach in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)

New Delhii: Ahead of the visit of United States of America President Donald Trump, the Congress slammed the central government charging it of not putting ‘India First’. In a series of tweets Congress Communications Chief Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the central government, beginning his attack with a pointed question on H-1 B visas that allows US employers to temporarily hire citizens of other countries.

He tweeted, “Trump government’s restrictive immigration policies have hit H-1B visas. Indians get 70 pc of 85,000 H-1B visas. Now, rejection rate for India has increased from 6 pc in 2015 to 24 pc in 2019, especially for IT professionals. Post 10 million people gala event, will PM Modi ask for easing H-1B visas.”

 

The US-Taliban deal, which is expected to be signed at the end of this month and has been termed by Russia as an “important event for peace,” also figured in one of the tweets by Surjewala as he raised concern about national security.

“US prepares to sign deal with Taliban on  Feb 29. What about India’s red lines! Have we forgotten IC814 hijacking & release of terrorist Masood Azhar in Kandhar, who’s JeM then attacked Parliament & Pulwama? As gala bash unfolds, Will Modiji raise our National Security concerns?” he wrote in another post.

Surjewala’s other tweet said, “Will PM Modi ensure restoration of preferential trade treatment for India that allowed duty-free entry for $5.6 billion worth of the country’s exports to the United States?”   

The general system of preferences (GSP) was scrapped by the US last year. The Congress has been taking shots at PM Modi over the issue. On Friday, another senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "This visit should not be reduced to a photo opportunity or a PR exercise that would devalue the importance of our partnership... that would also not be in India’s national interest.”

Surjewala also said up till 2018, India imported 250 crore ton Crude Oil/month from Iran on Rupee payment, 90 days credit and doorstep delivery.

The Modi government stopped buying cheaper Iran oil as per US sanctions that raised oil prices in India, he alleged. “As fest continues in Ahmedabad, Will Modiji secure cheaper oil for India,” he asked.

...
Tags: donald trump, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Anandiben Patel.

UP Governor, CM Yogi Adityanath to welcome Donald Trump in Agra

Donald Trump.

10,000 Gujarat police deployed to guard Donald Trump

Telugu Desam Party Logo.

SIT land probe jolts Telugu Desam

M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Minorities more secure in India, avers M Venkaiah Naidu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyerabadis wish Donald Trump visits city

US President Donald trump

Divide is complete in Balapur, Saidabad

Landlords in Saidabad and Balapur say they don’t want to share the roof with Muslims or Christians, because they ‘can’t be trusted’. In Dilsukhnagar and Serilingampally, on the other hand, owners try to subtly determine the caste and creed of house-hunters by probing their full names.

Hyderabad: Once a freshwater lake, it is now covered with pollutants

Nallagandla Lake located in Serilingampally mandal of Ranga Reddy district, is filled with hyacinth. (Photo: DC)

Plaint against Mynampally Hanumanth Rao

Hanumanth Rao

Ship operator seeks to disinfect carrier

In a statement, Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz announced the work would begin once the 3,700 guests and crew have disembarked, following the ship’s quarantine in Yokohama.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham