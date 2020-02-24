Amulya Noronha’s dad told to cut down travel

The police has provided round the clock security at the house of Amulya after an attack allegedly by Bajrang Dal, a pro-Hindu outfit. (Pic: Amulya Leona facebook page)

CHIKKAMAGALURU/ Bengaluru: Oswald Noronha, father of activist Amulya Noronha, who is behind bars after she raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) meeting in Bengaluru a few days ago, has been asked by Chikkamagaluru police in his hometown not to travel outside his native village, Shivapura, in Hirekodige gram panchayat of Koppa taluk as a precautionary measure.

The police has provided round the clock security at the house of Amulya after an attack allegedly by Bajrang Dal, a pro-Hindu outfit. Police sources say that they will provide security to Noronha if he wants to move around for work.

“I’m unfazed by the attack on my house, I am safe with police security provided to me,” Oswald told Deccan Chronicle on Sunday.

Meanwhile, residents at Shivapura expressed displeasure that Amulya had brought disrepute to the village with her pro-Pakistan sloganeering. “We have maintained a distance from the Oswald family. The family too maintained a distance from the villagers,” claimed a villager.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar came out in support of Amulya. He reiterated, “One should give her (Amulya) a fair chance, so that it becomes clear what she really wanted say or meant by making such a statement. We should not jump to a conclusion in her case so early,”