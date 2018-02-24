Raids conducted at Arvind Kejriwal's home, CCTV footage seized

New Delhi: A Delhi Police team on Friday descended on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and seized a hard disk of the CCTV camera system installed there in connection with an alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs. Police claimed that its action came after its request for CCTV footage from the Chief Minister’s residence was not met. Several policemen on Friday went to Kejriwal’s official residence in the Civil Lines area where Prakash was allegedly assaulted in the presence of the chief minister on the intervening night of February 19-20.

After the raid, both Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met Anil Baijal and said the Lt Governor assured them that he will take all steps to ensure officers start functioning normally. However, the LG sent out a very strong statement after the meeting. “The Lt Governor condemned the incidents. The Lt Governor noted that no government can fulfil its promises to the people if the employees feel demoralised and insecure. There is no place for violence in a democratic society. Steps need to be taken to remove the mistrust between the employees and the elected government, so that the public interest do not get adversely affected,” a statement from the LG's office said.