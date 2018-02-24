search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Raids conducted at Arvind Kejriwal's home, CCTV footage seized

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 24, 2018, 1:08 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2018, 7:29 am IST
Kejriwal met L-G who condemned incident.
Police collect evidences from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during an investigation in relation to the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI )
 Police collect evidences from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during an investigation in relation to the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI )

New Delhi: A Delhi Police team on Friday descended on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and seized a hard disk of the CCTV camera system installed there in connection with an alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs. Police claimed that its action came after its request for CCTV footage from the Chief Minister’s residence was not met. Several policemen on Friday went to Kejriwal’s official residence in the Civil Lines area where Prakash was allegedly assaulted in the presence of the chief minister on the intervening night of February 19-20.

After the raid, both Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met Anil Baijal and said the Lt Governor assured them that he will take all steps to ensure officers start functioning normally. However, the LG sent out a very strong statement after the meeting. “The Lt Governor condemned the incidents. The Lt Governor noted that no government can fulfil its promises to the people if the employees feel demoralised and insecure. There is no place for violence in a democratic society. Steps need to be taken to remove the mistrust between the employees and the elected government, so that the public interest do not get adversely affected,” a statement from the LG's office said.

 

Tags: arvind kejriwal, anshu prakash




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 3rd South Africa vs India T20 in Cape Town

Showers could be expected early morning from 10-11 am at the venue, but with the match starting at 6 pm, conditions are expected to be sunny. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Samsung’s Rs 35,900 S7 Edge now rivals the OnePlus 5T, Honor View 10

If you are tired of the usual array of flagship killers such as the OnePlus 5T and Honor View 10, the S7 Edge should be a breath of fresh air with its flagship-class offerings for a relatively affordable price.
 

OnePlus 6 previewed: iPhone X-like notch, dual camera and more

Leaked renders of Oppo R15 (credit: Weibo)
 

Video: This veteran actor tried to kiss Mahira or she smartly ducked it? Both react

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in a still from 'Raees.'
 

Sony's new Xperia XZ2 with Snapdragon 845: Renders leaked

Sony's new Xperia XZ2 (credit: Evan Blass)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hassan: Stress taking its toll on Bahubali devotees

Mysuru scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performs Mahamastakabisheka at Sharavanabelagola on Friday. (Photo:DC)

India, a land of stories, says Bharath Bala

Film-makers Bharath Bala, Girish Kasaravalli and Rajendra Singh Babu at the 10th Bengaluru International Film Festival in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo:DC)

10th Bengaluru International Film Festival...And the reel action begins

Cinema lovers during the 10th Bengaluru International Film Festival – BIFFES at Orion Mall in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo:DC)

Bengaluru assault case: Vidwath’s dad says no to CM Siddaramaiah’s reconciliation bid

Vidwath

Bengaluru: Laughing your way to the uterus

It’s a concept that I can relate to closely because I have been through infertility, PCOD, life-threatening ectopic pregnancy and childbirth.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham