search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and JP duminy will leave no stone unturn to capture the T20 series for their team. (Photo: BCCI) Live| South Africa vs India, 3rd T20: South Africa wins the toss, elect to field
 
Nation, Current Affairs

PNB scam: ED attaches 21 properties of Nirav Modi worth Rs 523 crore

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2018, 2:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2018, 2:49 pm IST
With the latest action, the total assets seized by the ED in this case are now over Rs 6,393 crore, officials claimed.
The agency has also summoned Modi, Ami and Modi's uncle and Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choski for questioning in the case on February 26. (Photo: PTI)
 The agency has also summoned Modi, Ami and Modi's uncle and Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choski for questioning in the case on February 26. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached 21 properties, including a penthouse and a farmhouse, of Nirav Modi and his group worth over Rs 523 crore in fresh action against the beleaguered jeweller in the alleged Rs 11,400 crore fraud in the PNB.

The central probe agency said it has issued a provisional order for attachment of the assets, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and seized Rs 81.16 crore valued penthouse (created by joining three flats) and a flat worth Rs 15.45 crore in the sea-facing Samudra Mahal apartments in the Worli area of Mumbai.

 

"21 immovable properties of Nirav Modi and companies controlled by him, with a market value of Rs 523.72 crore, have been provisionally attached. These include 6 residential properties, ten office premises, 2 flats in Pune, a solar power plant, a farmhouse in Alibaug and 135 acres of land in Karjat in Ahmednagar district," the agency said.

While the agency had earlier seized gems, diamonds, jewellery, shares, bank deposits and costly cars in this case since it registered a criminal case under PMLA on February 14, this is the first major action to seize immovable assets.

While the Samudra Mahal properties and two other flats in Punes Hadapsar area are in the name of Modi and his wife Ami, the assets attached in the pricey Kalaghoda and Opera House area in the Maharashtra capital are in the name of Modi's diamond firm-- Firestarter Diamond International Private Limited.

A farmhouse and adjoining land, worth over Rs 42.70 crore, in the Kihim area of beach-side Alibaug of the Nirav Modi Trust has also been attached.

Similarly, a 53-acre solar power plant, valued at Rs 70 crore, in the Karjat area of Ahmednagar district of the state has also been brought under the same action.

Two office properties, worth about Rs 80 crore, in the name of Mark Business Enterprises Private Limited in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai have also been attached.

With the latest action, the total assets seized by the ED in this case are now over Rs 6,393 crore, officials claimed, adding that this was being independently valued.

The agency has also summoned Modi, Ami and Modi's uncle and Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choski for questioning in the case on February 26.

Modi, Choksi and others are being investigated by the ED and other probe agencies after the fraud recently came to light, following a complaint by the Punjab National Bank that they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each to probe the case. Both Modi and Choski are said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.

Tags: ed, pnb fraud case, nirav modi, mehul choksi, prevention of money laundering act, gitanjali gems
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Drunk man bites venomous snake to death, survives

The incident happened Saturday at Pacher village in Sabalpur tehsil, around 40 kilometres from Morena. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Ileana reacts to post calling Andrew ‘hubby’ and it might only confuse you more

One of Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone's love-filled pictures.
 

Salman Khan reveals why he hasn't married till now and you’ll surely not believe it

Salman Khan is currently shooting for 'Race 3.'
 

Google Lens to grace non-Pixel smartphones

Besides, Google said that ARCore will exit the preview version and launch as version 1.0 with support for 100 million devices across 13 models.
 

Kerala law student 'bullied' for menstrual taboo Facebook post

The abusers alleged that the post on a menstruating goddess hurt their religious sentiments. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Metal device with Chinese text found in Arunachal, triggers concerns

The police said that some villagers stumbled upon the laptop-sized object on Wednesday in Kamle district. (Photo: Representational)

Odisha: Wedding gift explodes, kills groom, grandmother; bride critical

The wife of the man who was also severely injured in the explosion at their residence is still undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Burla. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Have 'third eye' open to check frauds: FM slams regulators over PNB scam

Speaking at the ET Global Business Summit, he said the industry needs to get into the habit of doing 'ethical' business as such frauds are 'scars' and push reforms and ease of doing business to the background. (Photo: PTI/File)

PNB fraud: 'Helpless' Choksi unable to clear dues, writes to employees

The top businessman also clarified that laptops, mobile phones issued by the organisation can remain with employees until dues were cleared, adding that relieving letters and experience certificates would be issued to them when necessary. (Photo: File)

On Jayalalithaa's bday, Modi to launch 'Amma Two-wheeler Scheme'

Modi will offer floral tributes to Shri Aurobindo at Aurobindo Ashram and interact with students of Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham