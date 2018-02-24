search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Linkage of Aadhaar to Pattadar passbook a must: K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 24, 2018, 12:32 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2018, 4:37 am IST
Failure to link docs to be treated as ‘benami’ lands.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday warned that Aadhaar-Pattadar passbook linkage is a must and those who fail to do so will be treated as ‘benami’. He added that there were some people who were not coming forward to link their Aadhaar cards with their passbooks despite repeated appeals. “They have to link Aadhaar with their passbooks, failing which the-ir lands would be identified as Benami,” Mr Rao said during a review meeting held at Pragati Bhavan on the distribution of new electronic pattadar passbooks to land owners across the state on March 11.

“It was decided to link Aadhaar cards to bank accounts to maintain land records properly. But some people in Medchal and Rangareddy and some other districts ha-ve not linked their Aa-dhaar with the land reco-rds. Such people should give their Aadhaar deta-ils to the officials at the earliest. Lands of those who have not linked th-eir Aadhaar cards will have to be treated as Be-nami lands,” he said. The CM directed offici-als to issue new e-pattadar passbooks to farmers owning assigned lands along with other farmers on March 11. He said the lands under the possession of the beneficiaries of assigned lands should be identified and clarity should be given on the ownership rights.

 

“The passbooks should be issued in the names of the owners. Every entry in the passbook should be scrutinised thoroughly and there should not be any mistake. While doing so, there should not be any undue haste. If a farmer who has land in the village is also the owner of non-agriculture land, those details also should be made as an entry in the passbooks and an additional column should be provided for this purpose. In the anxiety to complete the work of passbooks for distribution on Mar-ch 11, there should not be any mistakes in the passbooks,” Mr Rao said.

The CM said there is no objection even if there is some delay in printing the passbooks for the assignees but the entries in the passbooks should be examined thoroughly. The government should collect information not only about the farmers cultivating their own land but also farmers cultivating on the assigned lands, the CM averred.  The CM also directed officials to provide drinking water to all the villages through Mission Bhagiratha by March 31. While laying the pipe-lines in the villages, a parallel project of laying internal pipe network in the villages should also be taken up, he said.

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, aadhaar cards, benami
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

K Chandrasekhar Rao's minorities office tops in fund spending
Farmers corporation soon: K Chandrasekhar Rao


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 3rd South Africa vs India T20 in Cape Town

Showers could be expected early morning from 10-11 am at the venue, but with the match starting at 6 pm, conditions are expected to be sunny. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Samsung’s Rs 35,900 S7 Edge now rivals the OnePlus 5T, Honor View 10

If you are tired of the usual array of flagship killers such as the OnePlus 5T and Honor View 10, the S7 Edge should be a breath of fresh air with its flagship-class offerings for a relatively affordable price.
 

OnePlus 6 previewed: iPhone X-like notch, dual camera and more

Leaked renders of Oppo R15 (credit: Weibo)
 

Video: This veteran actor tried to kiss Mahira or she smartly ducked it? Both react

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in a still from 'Raees.'
 

Sony's new Xperia XZ2 with Snapdragon 845: Renders leaked

Sony's new Xperia XZ2 (credit: Evan Blass)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hassan: Stress taking its toll on Bahubali devotees

Mysuru scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performs Mahamastakabisheka at Sharavanabelagola on Friday. (Photo:DC)

India, a land of stories, says Bharath Bala

Film-makers Bharath Bala, Girish Kasaravalli and Rajendra Singh Babu at the 10th Bengaluru International Film Festival in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo:DC)

10th Bengaluru International Film Festival...And the reel action begins

Cinema lovers during the 10th Bengaluru International Film Festival – BIFFES at Orion Mall in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo:DC)

Bengaluru assault case: Vidwath’s dad says no to CM Siddaramaiah’s reconciliation bid

Vidwath

Bengaluru: Laughing your way to the uterus

It’s a concept that I can relate to closely because I have been through infertility, PCOD, life-threatening ectopic pregnancy and childbirth.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham