Linkage of Aadhaar to Pattadar passbook a must: K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday warned that Aadhaar-Pattadar passbook linkage is a must and those who fail to do so will be treated as ‘benami’. He added that there were some people who were not coming forward to link their Aadhaar cards with their passbooks despite repeated appeals. “They have to link Aadhaar with their passbooks, failing which the-ir lands would be identified as Benami,” Mr Rao said during a review meeting held at Pragati Bhavan on the distribution of new electronic pattadar passbooks to land owners across the state on March 11.

“It was decided to link Aadhaar cards to bank accounts to maintain land records properly. But some people in Medchal and Rangareddy and some other districts ha-ve not linked their Aa-dhaar with the land reco-rds. Such people should give their Aadhaar deta-ils to the officials at the earliest. Lands of those who have not linked th-eir Aadhaar cards will have to be treated as Be-nami lands,” he said. The CM directed offici-als to issue new e-pattadar passbooks to farmers owning assigned lands along with other farmers on March 11. He said the lands under the possession of the beneficiaries of assigned lands should be identified and clarity should be given on the ownership rights.

“The passbooks should be issued in the names of the owners. Every entry in the passbook should be scrutinised thoroughly and there should not be any mistake. While doing so, there should not be any undue haste. If a farmer who has land in the village is also the owner of non-agriculture land, those details also should be made as an entry in the passbooks and an additional column should be provided for this purpose. In the anxiety to complete the work of passbooks for distribution on Mar-ch 11, there should not be any mistakes in the passbooks,” Mr Rao said.

The CM said there is no objection even if there is some delay in printing the passbooks for the assignees but the entries in the passbooks should be examined thoroughly. The government should collect information not only about the farmers cultivating their own land but also farmers cultivating on the assigned lands, the CM averred. The CM also directed officials to provide drinking water to all the villages through Mission Bhagiratha by March 31. While laying the pipe-lines in the villages, a parallel project of laying internal pipe network in the villages should also be taken up, he said.