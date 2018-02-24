search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and JP duminy will leave no stone unturn to capture the T20 series for their team. (Photo: BCCI) Live| South Africa vs India, 3rd T20: South Africa wins the toss, elect to field
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Have 'third eye' open to check frauds: FM slams regulators over PNB scam

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2018, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2018, 6:23 pm IST
Unethical behaviour in the lender-borrower relation has to end, Arun Jaitley said.
Speaking at the ET Global Business Summit, he said the industry needs to get into the habit of doing 'ethical' business as such frauds are 'scars' and push reforms and ease of doing business to the background. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Speaking at the ET Global Business Summit, he said the industry needs to get into the habit of doing 'ethical' business as such frauds are 'scars' and push reforms and ease of doing business to the background. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday slammed inadequate oversight by regulators and auditors as well as sloppy bank management for the Rs 11,400-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank, and said if needed law would be tightened to punish fraudsters.

Speaking on the banking scandal for the second time this week, Jaitley slammed lack of ethics in certain sections of businesses and said multiple layers of auditing system chose to either look the other way or did a casual job.

 

Without naming anyone in the fraud, billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, or PNB, he said it is "worrisome" that not a single red flag was raised when the fraud was perpetuated. Also, worrisome is "top managements who were indifferent to what was going on or were unaware of what was going on," he said at The Economic Times Global Business Summit.

There were "at least multiple layers of auditing system which chose to either look the other way or do a casual job. You had inadequate supervision," he said. "Therefore, I think who did what, will eventually find out in the course of investigation."

Nirav Modi, whose diamond creations have draped Hollywood stars such as Kate Winslet and Dakota Johnson, his uncle Mehul Choksi and firms linked to them are alleged to have acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from one PNB branch in Mumbai between 2011 and 2017 to obtain loans from Indian banks overseas for which they were ineligible.

Investigative agencies have raided their properties and arrested bank employees and persons linked to his firms.

"Regulators have a very important function. Regulators ultimately decide the rules of the game and regulators have to have a third-eye which is to be perpetually be open," the finance minister said.

"But unfortunately in the Indian system, we politicians are accountable, the regulators are not."

Frauds call for tightening regulations where they are lacking, he said. "The law would be tightened further, if necessary, in order to find out where they (fraudsters) are and what is the extreme action that law permits against such delinquent persons."

Jaitley said Indian businesses have to realise that it has to develop a habit of doing ethical business. "Those who deviate from that cause must always remember that the consequences will not only be commercial and civil."

Stating that unethical practices in lender-borrower relationship where borrowed money is not intended to be returned should end, he said the initial experience of insolvency and bankruptcy code, where recoveries are made from serial defaulters by selling assets, has been reasonably transparent and objective.

"I think when I speak in terms of ethical practices I think it is a significant problem in India," he said, adding Indian businesses should also look inward rather just ask what the governments are doing.

On mounting NPAs or bad debts, he asked how much of them are due to business failure and how much because of diversions by companies. 

"Cases of wilful defaults are something which is much more than the business failure itself," he said.

The finance minister said periodic surfacing of bank frauds push to background the reforms and entire effort of making it easier to do business in India while the scars on the economy take front seat.

Earlier this week, Jaitley had that "the supervisory agencies" needed to "introspect as what are the additional mechanisms they have to put in place to ensure that stray cases don't become a pattern again".

"It is incumbent on us as a state ... to chase these people to the last possible conclusion to make sure the country is not cheated," he had said.

Tags: et global business summit, punjab national bank, pnb fraud, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Drunk man bites venomous snake to death, survives

The incident happened Saturday at Pacher village in Sabalpur tehsil, around 40 kilometres from Morena. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Ileana reacts to post calling Andrew ‘hubby’ and it might only confuse you more

One of Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone's love-filled pictures.
 

Salman Khan reveals why he hasn't married till now and you’ll surely not believe it

Salman Khan is currently shooting for 'Race 3.'
 

Google Lens to grace non-Pixel smartphones

Besides, Google said that ARCore will exit the preview version and launch as version 1.0 with support for 100 million devices across 13 models.
 

Kerala law student 'bullied' for menstrual taboo Facebook post

The abusers alleged that the post on a menstruating goddess hurt their religious sentiments. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chidambaram moves SC for protection of 'fundamental rights' amid raids

Chidambaram raised a legal issue asking whether without an FIR naming him or his son, the CBI or the ED could probe the alleged offences against them. (Photo: PTI/File)

PNB fraud case: Government revokes passports of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, key accused in Rs. 11, 400 crore Punjab National Bank scam. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bihar: 9 killed, 20 injured after speeding car runs over school children

Families of victims wait at the hospital in Muzaffarpur in Bihar on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Meghalaya's most-wanted terrorist shot dead in encounter with security forces

Acting on inputs regarding probable movement of some armed GNLA cadre in Dobu area, counter-insurgency forces were pressed into service, a senior police officer involved in the operations said. (Photo: Twitter/@mguigui7)

PNB scam: ED attaches 21 properties of Nirav Modi worth Rs 523 crore

The agency has also summoned Modi, Ami and Modi's uncle and Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choski for questioning in the case on February 26. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham