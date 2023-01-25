Yogi's top official hails AP’s Village Secretariat system, welfare schemes

Vijayawada: The Gram (village) Secretariat system in Andhra Pradesh is a revolutionary concept and the development and welfare schemes here should be well-publicised so that other states know about these and adopt them in their states, a senior government functionary of Uttar Pradesh has said.

Saketh Mishra, special adviser to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, met AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM’s Camp Office on Tuesday.

Earlier, Mishra studied the performance of Village Secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, the Wellness Centres, the Dr. YSR Sanchara Pasu Aarogya Seva Kendra in Vanukuru, Penamalur mandal, in Krishna district. He shared his views with Jagan Mohan Reddy and the two discussed AP’s development and welfare initiatives.

Mishra said his tour of AP was a good experience. “At the field level, I personally observed the developmental initiatives and improvements brought about by the government in the fields of education, healthcare and agriculture. The CM's efforts to reach such benefits to even the last person must be appreciated. I discussed with him the objectives and motives behind such programmes,” he said.

“Every state is different. I think that every state has to learn from other states,” he said.

Mishra said, “I think it is a revolutionary progress to have a solution for everything in the village secretariat, rather than the people having to take rounds of various offices for any purpose. Technology is being used effectively in all fields. The manner in which resources are utilised in village and ward secretariats for multiple programmes is remarkable.”

“I was also impressed with the system of drones being made available to farmers. Spraying done on an acre in just 10 minutes is great. Everything like fertilisers and pesticides needed by the farmers is available at one place. Since RBKs provide complete service to the farmer from seed to sale, the farmers do not face any difficulties. It is good that farmers can pre-register through e-cropping and know on the spot what quantity they are selling and what rate they are getting at the time of crop sale,” he said.

Mishra added, “The actions of the government, which stands by the farmer in every respect like procurement of agricultural products and providing support price, are all very good.”