Indian Navy conducts largest war game in its history

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jan 25, 2023, 12:43 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2023, 12:43 am IST
TROPEX 23 is conducted over a duration of three months from January to March. (Photo: DC)
 TROPEX 23 is conducted over a duration of three months from January to March. (Photo: DC)

New Delhi: Indian Navy is carrying out its largest war game - Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (TROPEX) —  with the participation of operational units of the Indian Navy including ships, submarines, aircraft and units of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Coast Guard.

TROPEX 23 is conducted over a duration of three months from January to March. This operational level exercise is conducted biennially to check the force’s combat readiness amid China's growing military forays into the region.

As part of the exercise, all surface combatants of the Indian Navy including destroyers, frigates, corvettes as well as submarines and aircraft are put through complex maritime operational deployments to validate and refine the Navy’s concept of operations including operational logistics and interoperability with other services. The exercise is being conducted in phases, both in the harbour and at sea, encompassing various facets of combat operations, including live weapon firings.

“Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, this exercise provides an opportunity to test the combat readiness of the combined fleets of the Indian Navy to operate in a multi-threat environment,” said Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal.

The maritime exercise also facilitates operational-level interaction with the Indian Army, Indian Airforce and the Coast Guard, further strengthening interoperability and joint operations in a complex environment, he added.

