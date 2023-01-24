  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 24 Jan 2023 Digvijaya says ' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Digvijaya says 'deepest regard for defence forces', as Jairam trains guns on PM

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 24, 2023, 11:31 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2023, 11:31 am IST
Digvijaya Singh (PTI file image)
 Digvijaya Singh (PTI file image)

Nagrota (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid an ongoing row over Digvijaya Singh questioning the authenticity of the 2019 surgical strikes, an agitated Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the media on Tuesday, saying all that needed to be said have already been done, and the questions should now be directed at the Prime Minister.

A day after Singh stirred up the hornet's nest and the Congress distanced itself from the leader, party MP in charge of Communication, Ramesh told the media while walking for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir that all queries related to the surgical strike uproar have been answered by his party and the media needs to aim its questions at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Digvijaya Singh trying to put an end to the row also said: "I have got the greatest regard for the Defence forces" as the leaders marched on along with other padayatris.

Congress General Secretary Ramesh refrained from answering any questions and said that "We have answered all the questions."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed from Sitni bypass Nagrota in J&K on Tuesday.

"We have answered all the questions. You go and ask the Prime Minister the questions," said Jairam Ramesh.

"Congress party has said whatever it wanted to. I tweeted yesterday regarding the same. I do not want to say anything other than this," he said.
Taking to Twitter, Ramesh claimed that even the UPA government had carried out surgical strikes.

"The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by the UPA government. Congress has supported and will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest," Ramesh tweeted.

This comes after Digvijaya Singh said there is no proof of the 2019 surgical strike against Pakistan, while the Centre claims to have carried out the attack.

"They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof," said Digvijaya Singh in his address in Jammu on Monday.

On February 14, 2019, a CRPF convoy was attacked by militants in Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 44 Indian jawans lost their lives. Striking back, on February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets targetted an advanced terror training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot. The day after, Islamabad attempted to target Indian military installations but was thwarted by the IAF.

Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the opposition party has been "blinded" by its "hate" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has "insulted" the armed forces while adding that such statements are made at the behest of the top leadership of Congress.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that it has become a "character" of the Congress party to make "irresponsible remarks".

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia listed out Digvijaya Singh's alleged controversies and said that he has added "one more to his list of anti-national activities".

Political analyst and Congress supporter Tehseen Poonawalla came down heavily on Digvijaya Singh remark calling it a 'self-goal' for the party.
He said these are the 'same' people who keep on doing the same things that is 'destroying' the party.

"The same people keep doing the same things and scoring self-goals. On one hand, the Hon'ble PM is naming 21 islands after those decorated with #ParamVirChakra and on the other hand, on #ParakramDivas, questioning surgical strikes? It's the same people, every time, destroying the party!" he said in the tweet.

Further questioning Digvijay Singh's remarks, Poonawala said Lieutenant General Hooda, who ordered the surgical strikes, joined the Congress.

"Lt. Gen. Hooda who carried out the surgical strikes joined the Congress! Today is #ParakramDivas ! Why would anyone speak about #surgicalstrike at such a time ! Not the first time these self-goals are scored !! #BharatJodoYatra," he further said in the tweet.

...
Tags: india surgical strike, congress leader digvijaya singh, jairam ramesh, bharat jodo yatra, 2019 surgical strike
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

Hyderabad University (DC file image)

Students group screens BBC documentary on PM Modi at Hyderabad varsity

Death penalty will be the appropriate punishment for the convict so that no one ever dares again to commit such a grave offence of murdering parents, Additional Sessions Judge Shailesh Kumar Tiwari said. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Man sentenced to death for killing parents in Chhattisgarh

The incident happened when the staff closed the shop for the day and were heading out with the day's collection. A few meters from their shop, the suspects riding a bike, intercepted the staff and attacked them. — Representational Image/DC

Three armed men attack wine shop staff, take away Rs 2 lakh cash

News that Nuzvid Rural circle inspector R. Ankababu had committed suicide at his home created sensation in Eluru district.––Representational Image/ANI

Fake news of CI’s suicide goes viral in Nuzvid



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs in tech firms

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on Joshimath subsidence

Supreme Court (PTI)

PFI forms 'Service Teams', 'Killer Squads' to establish Islamic rule by 2047: NIA

These 'Service Team' members were further trained to assault and kill identified targets on the instructions of senior PFI leaders, said the NIA in the charge sheet. (Representational image:ANI)

Bar Assn writes to Shah to probe 'international conspiracy' angle in BBC documentary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Ministers on edge as PM likely to revamp Union Cabinet soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->