Digvijaya says 'deepest regard for defence forces', as Jairam trains guns on PM

Nagrota (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid an ongoing row over Digvijaya Singh questioning the authenticity of the 2019 surgical strikes, an agitated Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the media on Tuesday, saying all that needed to be said have already been done, and the questions should now be directed at the Prime Minister.

A day after Singh stirred up the hornet's nest and the Congress distanced itself from the leader, party MP in charge of Communication, Ramesh told the media while walking for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir that all queries related to the surgical strike uproar have been answered by his party and the media needs to aim its questions at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Digvijaya Singh trying to put an end to the row also said: "I have got the greatest regard for the Defence forces" as the leaders marched on along with other padayatris.

Congress General Secretary Ramesh refrained from answering any questions and said that "We have answered all the questions."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed from Sitni bypass Nagrota in J&K on Tuesday.

"We have answered all the questions. You go and ask the Prime Minister the questions," said Jairam Ramesh.

"Congress party has said whatever it wanted to. I tweeted yesterday regarding the same. I do not want to say anything other than this," he said.

Taking to Twitter, Ramesh claimed that even the UPA government had carried out surgical strikes.

"The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by the UPA government. Congress has supported and will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest," Ramesh tweeted.

This comes after Digvijaya Singh said there is no proof of the 2019 surgical strike against Pakistan, while the Centre claims to have carried out the attack.

"They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof," said Digvijaya Singh in his address in Jammu on Monday.

On February 14, 2019, a CRPF convoy was attacked by militants in Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 44 Indian jawans lost their lives. Striking back, on February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets targetted an advanced terror training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot. The day after, Islamabad attempted to target Indian military installations but was thwarted by the IAF.

Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the opposition party has been "blinded" by its "hate" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has "insulted" the armed forces while adding that such statements are made at the behest of the top leadership of Congress.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that it has become a "character" of the Congress party to make "irresponsible remarks".

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia listed out Digvijaya Singh's alleged controversies and said that he has added "one more to his list of anti-national activities".

Political analyst and Congress supporter Tehseen Poonawalla came down heavily on Digvijaya Singh remark calling it a 'self-goal' for the party.

He said these are the 'same' people who keep on doing the same things that is 'destroying' the party.

"The same people keep doing the same things and scoring self-goals. On one hand, the Hon'ble PM is naming 21 islands after those decorated with #ParamVirChakra and on the other hand, on #ParakramDivas, questioning surgical strikes? It's the same people, every time, destroying the party!" he said in the tweet.

Further questioning Digvijay Singh's remarks, Poonawala said Lieutenant General Hooda, who ordered the surgical strikes, joined the Congress.

"Lt. Gen. Hooda who carried out the surgical strikes joined the Congress! Today is #ParakramDivas ! Why would anyone speak about #surgicalstrike at such a time ! Not the first time these self-goals are scored !! #BharatJodoYatra," he further said in the tweet.