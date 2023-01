Visakhapatnam: Batik Air, formerly Malindo Airlines, would launch its flights between Kuala Lumpur and Visakhapatnam on March 28.

The Tours and Travels Association of Andhra, K Vijay Mohan, said they had made a representation to former Malaysian tourism minister Santara when he was in Visakhapatnam along with an official delegation. He said some airline companies were planning to launch flights between Visakhapatnam and Bangkok shortly.