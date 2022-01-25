Nation Current Affairs 24 Jan 2022 Telangana to Godavar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana to Godavari Board: Only one project can be listed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 25, 2022, 2:45 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2022, 7:32 am IST
The state government made its arguments at the GRMB sub-committee meeting with officials of the two Telugu states
The meeting was called to discuss the taking over of projects on the Godavari, following the Centre's gazette notification issued in July last year. (Representational Image/ DC)
 The meeting was called to discuss the taking over of projects on the Godavari, following the Centre's gazette notification issued in July last year. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government on Monday strongly told the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) that there was no necessity for the board’s sub-committee to discuss the jurisdiction of any project on the river other than the Peddavagu project which serves both TS and AP.

It would not be prudent for the GRMB Secretariat to move the TS government on this issue time and again, it said.

 

The government told the board that all the other projects and components on the Godavari mentioned in Schedule-2 of the Centre’s gazette notification exclusively serve Telangana and must be removed from the list.

The government said that the visit of GRMB officials to project sites and the preparation of handing-over notes must be done only with prior approval of the board or the sub-committee.

The state government made its arguments at the GRMB sub-committee meeting with officials of the two Telugu states. The meeting was called to discuss the taking over of projects on the Godavari, following the Centre's gazette notification issued in July last year.

 

The TS government refuted the demand of its Andhra Pradesh counterpart on taking over jurisdiction of Telangana projects in the Godavari basin, especially those that facilitate conveying waters to unserved areas of the Krishna basin,
Telangana was diverting water from the dependable share entitled to it, and it was within the ambit of the Godavari Waters Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) Award. It does not attract provisions of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) Award “by any stretch of imagination.” It called the demand of the AP government “irrelevant and uncalled for.”

 

The TS government said that the Krishna River Management Board had been involving members of the sub-committee in site visits as well preparation of handing over notes. GRMB cannot take a contrary stand in this aspect, the TS argued.

Even with respect to the Peddavagu project, after consensus to hand over the first phase, the sub-committee had held detailed discussions and finalised the handing over notes. Similar such practice needs to be followed.

...
Tags: godavari river management board, telangana state government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 25 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The ball is in the court of treasury and pay and accounts employees as they are unwilling to process and approve revised scales of pay and this may result in the employees and pensioners getting delayed wages and pensions for January. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Uncertainty over clearance of wages of AP staff and pensioners

Government Employees Association president K. Venkatrami Reddy, Bandi Srinivasa Rao, K.R Suryanarayana and Bopparaju Venkateswarlu show the strike notice that that was given to the government, at a media conference. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

AP state staff give notice for strike from February 7

The court directed the registry to post the matter for hearing at an appropriate bench, treating it as a public interest litigation (PIL) as the issue would affect a large number of employees. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Place petition on PRC before CJ: Andhra Pradesh HC

The data showed that residential sales have almost reached the pre-Covid levels in Hyderabad. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Hyderabad sees biggest rise in launch of apartments



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM tells kids, go ‘vocal for local’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI)

Security alert along Pak border in J&K ahead of Republic Day

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard at international border ahead of the Republic Day, in Jammu, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI)

India logs over 3 lakh new Covid cases, active caseload highest in 241 days

People visit a crowded market area in front of the historic Charminar amid rise in COVID-19 cases, in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra schools reopen, govt hopes students will enjoy being back to classrooms

A teacher traditionally welcomes a student upon her arrival at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

2 Hindu bodies seek to intervene as parties in SC in PIL alleging hate speeches

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->