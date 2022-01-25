Nation Current Affairs 24 Jan 2022 Place petition on PR ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Place petition on PRC before CJ: Andhra Pradesh HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 25, 2022, 3:40 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2022, 6:52 am IST
The court opined that the state government was having the authority to reduce wages if its financial condition was not good
The court directed the registry to post the matter for hearing at an appropriate bench, treating it as a public interest litigation (PIL) as the issue would affect a large number of employees. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 The court directed the registry to post the matter for hearing at an appropriate bench, treating it as a public interest litigation (PIL) as the issue would affect a large number of employees. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday heard a petition challenging the issue of GO-1 to implement the revised scales of pay as per the 11th PRC to state government employees. The petitioners claimed that the GO was unacceptable.

The court directed the registry to post the matter for hearing at an appropriate bench, treating it as a public interest litigation (PIL) as the issue would affect a large number of employees.

 

A division bench comprising justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and BS Bhanumathi said the prayer in the petition appeared to be pertaining to service-related issues of an employee on one end and at the same time is having public interest as government employees were involved in it.

“Hence, the petition should not have come up before us as per roster and instead it should be sent to an appropriate bench,” the bench said and directed the registry to place the file before Chief Justice Prashant Mishra to take a decision.

AP gazetted officers' joint action committee chairman Krishnaiah filed the petition
challenging the GO1 on Jan. 17. Petitioner’s counsel Ravi Teja argued that the
GO issued for implementation of revised scales of pay as per 11th PRC
recommendations would cut down, and not raise, the wages of the employees.

 

He said the state government did not release the report of the 11th PRC headed by Ashutosh Mishra set up in 2018 and said that they were not knowing the basis for issuing the GO on the revised scales of pay. As per section 78(1) of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, employees from Hyderabad working in AP were having their interests protected while the service conditions, HRA benefits and others were being implemented from July 1, 2018.

The court asked whether the wages of employees were increased or decreased and noted that the Pay Revision Commission could only make a recommendation to the state government while it is the government that will take a decision.

 

The court said that if the wages were to be paid extra, they could be recovered and also if they were paid less, the government could pay the balance.

The court opined that the state government was having the authority to reduce wages if its financial condition was not good. In that case, an employee could raise the issue but it would be inappropriate to say that the state government was not having the authority to do so.

Advocate general S Sriram submitted that the interim relief was subject to the final PRC implementation as mentioned in the GO and opined that no vested right would arise for an employee for a particular fitment based on IR or based on an ad hoc fixation of HRA, pending the PRC finalisation.

 

He said that the state’s income was Rs 62,000 crore in 2018-19 and due to Covid19, the income had come down drastically in the last three years. Though the state was to earn Rs 75,000 crore in 2021, it got only Rs 60,000 crore. An amount of Rs 67,000 crore is to be spent for employees’ wages and, as a result, the state was borrowing money to implement welfare and developmental works.

He said that the implementation of PRC would cause an additional burden of Rs 10,685 crore during the Covid times.

The AG said that unless the employees got the wage bills, they would not know how much they could earn as per PRC.  The policy decisions of the state government were not for adjudication at a time when there existed the brinkmanship of a strike as was threatened by the government employees, he said.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh high court
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 25 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The ball is in the court of treasury and pay and accounts employees as they are unwilling to process and approve revised scales of pay and this may result in the employees and pensioners getting delayed wages and pensions for January. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Uncertainty over clearance of wages of AP staff and pensioners

Government Employees Association president K. Venkatrami Reddy, Bandi Srinivasa Rao, K.R Suryanarayana and Bopparaju Venkateswarlu show the strike notice that that was given to the government, at a media conference. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

AP state staff give notice for strike from February 7

The meeting was called to discuss the taking over of projects on the Godavari, following the Centre's gazette notification issued in July last year. (Representational Image/ DC)

Telangana to Godavari Board: Only one project can be listed

The data showed that residential sales have almost reached the pre-Covid levels in Hyderabad. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Hyderabad sees biggest rise in launch of apartments



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM tells kids, go ‘vocal for local’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh ahead of Republic Day

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard at international border ahead of the Republic Day, in Jammu, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI)

India logs over 3 lakh new Covid cases, active caseload highest in 241 days

People visit a crowded market area in front of the historic Charminar amid rise in COVID-19 cases, in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra schools reopen, govt hopes students will enjoy being back to classrooms

A teacher traditionally welcomes a student upon her arrival at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

2 Hindu bodies seek to intervene as parties in SC in PIL alleging hate speeches

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->