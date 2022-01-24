Nation Current Affairs 24 Jan 2022 KTR launches ORR wat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KTR launches ORR water works Phase II

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 24, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2022, 7:23 am IST
The ORR project costing Rs 1,200 crore was launched to solve the water scarcity in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas
Minister K Tarak Rama Rao laying the foundation stone for the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase-II drinking water supply scheme at Alkapur, Manikonda (Rajendernagar). (Image By Arrangement)
HYDERABAD: Municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao, along with education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, on Monday laid foundation stone for the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase-II drinking water supply scheme at Alkapoor Township in Manikonda.

The ORR project costing Rs 1,200 crore was launched to solve the water scarcity in the city and surrounding areas. The project will cater to drinking water requirements of 980 colonies and gated communities within ORR jurisdiction.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said, “We have completed 75 years of Independence, yet if some places do not get water supply or electricity, it is not good. Earlier, there was a saying ‘What Bengal does today, India does tomorrow’, but presently ‘what Telangana does today, India does tomorrow.”

“Hyderabad does not mean only the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), but all the 25 municipalities across the city. The state government has taken up the challenge to provide basic amenities in Hyderabad, and has succeeded in this,” he said.

 

“I remember, while I was in school, I used to travel from Errum Manzil to Abids, and there used to be women with pots protesting in front of the waterworks office, at Khairatabad, every summer for not getting water in their areas. Now, that situation is not there. After Telangana was formed, the government is making sure that each house gets sufficient water,” he added.

The programme was attended by Chevella MP G. Ranji Reddy, Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud and other government officials.

Tags: hyderabad outer ring road (orr), minister k.t. rama rao, greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc), outer ring road phase-ii drinking water supply scheme
Location: India, Telangana


