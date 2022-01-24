KCR may decide today on schools, COVID-19 curbs

People wait in a long que to get tested for covid at the Fever Hospital in Hyderabad (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is expected to review on Covid situation in the state on Tuesday. He is likely to take a call on conducting online and offline classes in schools and colleges from February first week and giving a choice to students to attend either online or offline classes.

Official sources said senior officials from the education and health departments were called for the meeting including education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and health minister T. Harish Rao. Harish Rao will submit a report to the Chief Minister on the status of Covid cases in the state at present and projections for the future.

It may be recalled that on January 3, the Chief Minister ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16 in the wake of increasing Covid cases. Subsequently, holidays were extended until January 30. Although private schools and colleges in the state are continuing online classes after Sankranti vacation, students in government schools and colleges are hit with no offline or online classes since January 10.

However, the state government started telecasting online classes for students of Classes VIII, IX and X in government schools through T-SAT education channel from Monday from 10 am to 5 pm. These classes will be continued until January 30.

The health department is of the view that schools and colleges could be permitted from February first week as Covid situation is under control and the third wave is expected to end in another two weeks.

It is also of the view that SSC, Inter public exams and common entrance tests like Eamcet, Icet etc should be held as scheduled.

Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister is expected to take a call on the academic calendar for schools and colleges for the remaining three months of this current academic year 2021-22.