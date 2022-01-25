1.78 lakh Covid kits distributed in three days in Telangana

The number of suspected Covid-19 cases soared in Telangana, compared to the official active cases reported by the state health department in its ‘official’ daily Covid-19 bulletin. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad: The number of people showing symptoms of seasonal fever or Covid-19 during the ongoing door-to-door fever survey in Telangana has crossed 1.78 lakh in the first three days of the exercise, according to officials of the state health department.

The state government, which says it is following the guidelines issued by the Centre with respect to treating anyone with Covid-19 like symptoms, has been distributing Covid care home kits with medications for a week-long course to treat the disease.

As many as 1,78,179 such kits were distributed till Sunday since the fever survey began on Friday. The number of suspected Covid-19 cases soared in Telangana, compared to the official active cases reported by the state health department in its ‘official’ daily Covid-19 bulletin. The number of Covid medical kits distributed in the first three days of the survey was more than five times the actual active Covid cases, which as per the bulletin, stood at 32,094 on Sunday evening.

The first three days of the survey saw health workers fanning out across the state, covering 42,30,229 households and found that as many as 1,78,912 individuals had symptoms related to Covid-19. Among those who were found symptomatic, Covid medical kits were given to 1,78,179, according to the health department.

Health minister T. Harish Rao said on Monday that the survey was to nip the spread of fevers and Covid in the bud, catch it early, and begin treatment to the people who are found with symptoms.

During a review of the Covid situation in the state with top health department officials on Monday, the minister also said the government would set up 20 new blood storage centres in the state, as part of its efforts to keep improving healthcare facilities and support services in Telangana. These centres will be set up in 12 districts at various area hospitals and community health centres. At present, the state had 57 blood banks, and 51 blood storage centres, he said.