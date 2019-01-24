search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

We delivered promise of loan waiver, but where are 'achchey din'?: Rahul

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2019, 3:00 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2019, 3:00 pm IST
'We will contest the Lok Sabha polls with full strength and will win the next UP Assembly polls,' Rahul said.
The Congress chief was addressing a public meeting here before returning to Delhi at the end of his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The Congress chief was addressing a public meeting here before returning to Delhi at the end of his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Amethi: Wrapping up his two-day Amethi tour, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party will contest the Lok Sabha polls with full strength.

He also exuded confidence that it will win the next UP Assembly polls. "We will contest the Lok Sabha polls with full strength and will win the next UP Assembly polls," he said.

 

The Congress chief was addressing a public meeting here before returning to Delhi at the end of his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said Modi has waived only industrialists' loans. "The chowkidar proved to be a thief," he said, and remarked, "Gali gali mein shor hai, chowkidar chor hai."

Rahul charged Modi swears by God and then speaks lies. "Where are the 'achchey din' promised?" he posed.

At the same time, Rahul said, "We have delivered the promise of loan waiver." The Congress leader also questioned the "hurry" in removing the CBI chief. He described note ban as the biggest scam.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha polls, up assembly polls, pm modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
 

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

Facebook will make a move to prevent users who have had their organization’s pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity.
 

Oh God! Now China has blocked Microsoft Bing too

“We’ve confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps,” Microsoft said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Born again on a mountain: Arunima Sinha in a candid chat

In 2014, she had already done six peaks: Everest in Asia, Kilimanjaro in Africa, Elbrus in Europe, Kosciuszko in Australia, Aconcagua in Argentina and Carstensz Pyramid (Puncak Jaya) in Indonesia. (Photo: Arunima Sinha | Website)

Will not going back to era of ballot papers, says Chief Election Commissioner

'I would like to make it very clear that country is not going back to the era of ballot papers,' Arora said at an event here. (Photo: ANI)

SC refuses to stay amendments to SC/ST Act

The bench referred the matter to the Chief Justice for reconstitution of a bench. (File Photo)

CBI files FIR in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case, raids underway

The search operation started Thursday morning and also covered offices of Nupower, a company operated by ICICI Bank's former CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar and Supreme Power, they said. (Photo: PTI)

Justice Sikri recuses from hearing plea on interim CBI chief's appointment

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham