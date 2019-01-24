We delivered promise of loan waiver, but where are 'achchey din'?: Rahul

The Congress chief was addressing a public meeting here before returning to Delhi at the end of his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Amethi: Wrapping up his two-day Amethi tour, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party will contest the Lok Sabha polls with full strength.

He also exuded confidence that it will win the next UP Assembly polls. "We will contest the Lok Sabha polls with full strength and will win the next UP Assembly polls," he said.

The Congress chief was addressing a public meeting here before returning to Delhi at the end of his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said Modi has waived only industrialists' loans. "The chowkidar proved to be a thief," he said, and remarked, "Gali gali mein shor hai, chowkidar chor hai."

Rahul charged Modi swears by God and then speaks lies. "Where are the 'achchey din' promised?" he posed.

At the same time, Rahul said, "We have delivered the promise of loan waiver." The Congress leader also questioned the "hurry" in removing the CBI chief. He described note ban as the biggest scam.