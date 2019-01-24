TD will win 175 seats in AP, says KS Jawahar

Tirupati: AP excise and prohibition minister, K.S. Jawahar exuded confidence that TD would win 175 Assembly seats in the upcoming polls 2019. The minister along with his family members had darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Wednesday. Mr Jawahar claimed that the development of AP was linked with the schemes and benefits, introduced by TD chief, N. Chandrababu Naidu. “Welfare schemes and benefitting plans introduced by him to the poor sections will drive the party’s success in the next assembly polls of AP.

People are well aware of the development that TD brought to the state and we are confident that the efforts put by the party and its Chief Naidu would win us all the 175 assembly seats”, he said.

Meanwhile, replying to a question about the opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Jawahar denied to answer and maintained that, Tirumala was not a place for political speeches, as their leader Mr. Naidu always counsels their party men to avoid political speeches or comments here.