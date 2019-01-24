search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Snatch voting rights, govt jobs of people with more than 2 kids: Ramdev

ANI
Published Jan 24, 2019, 10:42 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2019, 10:42 am IST
'Those who get married and produce more than two children should be denied voting rights,' Ramdev said.
This was not the first time when the yog guru had made such statement. (Photo: File)
 This was not the first time when the yog guru had made such statement. (Photo: File)

Aligarh: Yog guru Ramdev, who has always expressed concern over controlling population in the country, has advised that the government should snatch away the voting rights of people who go for more than two children.

Citing the rising population of India as reason for need of such actions, Ramdev at an event in Aligarh on Wednesday, said: "To control population of the country, voting rights, jobs and treatment facilities should be taken away from people who give birth to more than two kids and whether they are Hindus or Muslims. Then only the population will be controlled."

 

While inaugurating Patanjali garment in Aligarh, Ramdev, a bachelor himself told media that such people should not be allowed to contest elections, denied admissions in government schools, do not seek treatment in a government hospital and not allowed to take government jobs. 

This was not the first time when the yog guru had made such statement. In November last year, he said that people like him, who do not get married, should be accorded special honours.

“In this country, people like me, who never get married, should receive a special honour. Those who get married and produce more than two children should be denied voting rights," Ramdev said at an event.

...
Tags: ramdev, indian population, government jobs, voting
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
 

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

Facebook will make a move to prevent users who have had their organization’s pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity.
 

Oh God! Now China has blocked Microsoft Bing too

“We’ve confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps,” Microsoft said in a statement.
 

I've had sleepless nights: Karan Johar speaks on Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy

Karan did not defend himself but the producer said the questions he asked Pandya and Rahul were exactly similar to the ones he asked other guests on the show. (Photo: Twitter)
 

OMG! Robots fired for slacky job, 243 robots now jobless

The robots were not able to execute some of the most basic tasks, leading to the expulsion of half of them. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP is family, democracy runs in party: PM's dig at Priyanka’s political debut

PM Modi also said that the BJP is driven by democratic principles. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hyundai Motors to invest Rs 7,000 crore in eco-friendly cars

Chennai is known as India’s Detroit since it is home to automobile majors like Ford, Hyundai, Daimler, Renault Nissan and BMW.

Chennai: Adani group to invest Rs 12,000 crore

TN is one of the most progressive states in India, says Adani Ports Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karan Adani

Chennai: Milk dealers write to top cop, seek ban on paal-abhishekams

The fans also light camphor in front of the theatre screen before the first show of the hero’s film. (Photo: Representative image)

Focus is on domestic defence production, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy CM O.Panneerselvam on the dais.(Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham