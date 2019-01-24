search on deccanchronicle.com
Rs 3,834 crore Budget for Visakhapatnam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N S CHOWDARY
Published Jan 24, 2019, 5:50 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2019, 5:50 am IST
Rs 1,060 crore was allocated for engineering works, Rs 100 crore for AMRUT scheme, Rs 246.5 crore for water supply.
Municipal commissioner M. Hari Narayanan
Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation council on Wednesday presented its Budget for financial year 2019-20. The corporation estimates the total income, including the opening balance, at `3,834.10 crore and overall expenditure to be `3,740.65 crore in the coming fiscal.

Releasing the Budget here, municipal commissioner M. Hari Narayanan said that the civic body has so far earned `1,103 crore during this financial year. He expected the total revenue to be `1,625.23 crore in next fiscal.

 

“The income includes `400 crore from property tax, which is the major source of revenue, `275 crore through bulk and semi-bulk water charges, and `255 crore from assigned revenue,” Mr Narayanan said.  

The GVMC has targeted `105 crore, `100 crore and `78 crore from building penalisation scheme, building plan approvals and vacant land taxes respectively. It is looking to receive `488 crore for externally-aided projects.

Of the proposed `3,740.65 crore budget, `1,060 crore was allocated for engineering works, `100 crore for AMRUT scheme, `246.5 crore for water supply, `70 crore for JNNURM works and `47.5 crore for lighting project works.

Mr Harinarayanan disclosed that the municipal corporation would be spending `290.75 crore on public health. An amount of `42 crore has been allocated to the education sector and `26.25 crore for horticulture.

He informed that a trial run would be initiated on the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) routes to examine compatibility for electric buses before calling for tenders. The state government would support with `100 crore for civil works.

