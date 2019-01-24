search on deccanchronicle.com
Road to 2019 election: Rahul Gandhi brings in Priyanka Gandhi power

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Jan 24, 2019, 12:07 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2019, 12:07 am IST
Rahul Gandhi gives sister charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, considered for long the Congress’ “trump card”, made her formal entry into politics on Wednesday from Uttar Pradesh, indicating that the party will leave no stone unturned in its fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for 2019 general elections.

Ms Vadra’s appointment as general secretary for Uttar Pradesh east, along with that of Jyotiradiya Scindia as general secretary UP west, is being seen as a political masterstroke and a message that Congress president Rahul Gandhi means business. Uttar Pradesh sends the largest members (80) to Lok Sabha and is considered crucial to coming to power at the Centre. 

 

On the back foot after the SP-BSP formed a pre-poll alliance in UP excluding his party, the Congress president had promised a “surprise” in UP, and with the formal appointment of Ms Vadra, Mr Gandhi has shot the last “Brahmastra” from the party’s quiver. 

It was, however, unclear whether the latest Gandhi family scion to enter politics will contest the Lok Sabha polls. 

Speculation is rife that she might take the plunge from her mother Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli constituency.

Commenting on her appointment, Mr Gandhi, who is in Amethi, said, “I am very happy that my sister Priyanka will assist me in UP in the Lok Sabha polls. She is very capable.”

Ms Vadra is in New York and is expected to return to India on February 1.

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi vadra, rahul gandhi, 2019 general elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


