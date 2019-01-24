search on deccanchronicle.com
Ramesh Chennithala: No change even 100 days post flood

Published Jan 24, 2019
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that little has improved on the ground even after 100 days of the devastating floods. 

Inaugurating the opposition United Democratic Front's (UDF) siege of Secretariat started at 6:30 am, he said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government that promised a million jobs could not even employ 1000 people in 1000 days.

 

Mr Chennithala and other UDF leaders courted arrest after the siege. The UDF staged similar protests at collectorates.

"Governance has come to a standstill in the State where the Left Government has not bothered to start a new scheme. It relaunched UDF government schemes, and I wish to know whether the chief minister could launch at least a single new project," he said. 

He also took a dig at ministers citing there's none with a spine. 

He mocked Pinarayi Vijayan for carrying an escort of 28 police vehicles and an ambulance along during his road trips. 

Attacking CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, he said his job is to defame other leaders.

The UDF leaders arrived before the Azad gate and became a part of the siege. They didn't block the Cantonment gate. 

