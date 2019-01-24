PM Modi unveils museum on Netaji’s 122nd birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday inaugurated the Subhash Chandra Bose museum at the iconic Red Fort to mark the leader’s 122nd birth anniversary.

He also inaugurated the Yaad-e-Jallian Museum, (museum on the Jallianwala Bagh and World War I), the Museum on 1857- India’s first war of Independence, and Drishyakala-Museum on Indian Art within the Red Fort complex.

The entire complex of museums will be known as ‘Kranti Mandir’ (temple of revolution) “as a tribute to the revolutionary zeal and courage of our great freedom fighters”, he said in a tweet after the inauguration. The museum on Bose and the Indian National Army showcases various artefacts related to Netaji and the INA.



The artefacts include wooden chair and sword used by the leader, medals, badges, uniforms and other items related to the INA. A documentary on Bose and the INA will help visitors understand the vision of the freedom fighter. Actor Abhishek Bachchan has lent his voice for the documentary.

The Yaad-e-Jallian Muse-um provides an authentic account of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place on April 13, 1919. A replica of the memorial erected at the Jallianwala Bagh has also been placed at the museum.

The museum will further showcase the heroism, valour and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the World War-I.

A poem penned by Sarojini Naidu on the plight of Indian soldiers who fought the World War I for the British Empire is part of the artefacts at the museum. The poem, titled ‘The Gift’, describes sacrifices made by 1.5 million Indian soldiers in the First World War.