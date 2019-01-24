PM Modi slams dynastic politics, hails BJP’s democratic values

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said democracy runs in the BJP’s veins while in many other cases, family comprises the party.

His comments came hours after Gandhi fa-mily scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics. Inter-acting with BJP booth workers from Baram-ati, Gadchiroli, Hin-goli, Nanded and Nand-urbar in Maharasht-ra, Modi said unlike “many cases” where family is the party, for the BJP the party is family.

In an apparent reference to Priyanka Gand-hi, who has been appo-inted a Congress general secretary and made in-charge of Uttar Pra-desh East, Modi said in the BJP, decisions are not taken on the wishes of a person or family.

“In our party, decisions are taken on the basis of what party workers want,” he said.

Modi also said the BJP is driven by democratic principles. “Democracy runs in the veins of BJP which is why people of the country feel closer to the party.”