search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Of course, our mission is to see Rahul as PM 2019 LS polls': Kumaraswamy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 24, 2019, 11:29 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2019, 11:30 am IST
'My party's decision is we want to support Rahul as PM candidate. This is our commitment and it remains so," said Kumaraswamy.
Karnataka Chief Minister was among the various leaders who were present in Mamata Banerjee’s opposition unity rally on Sunday. (Photo: File)
 Karnataka Chief Minister was among the various leaders who were present in Mamata Banerjee’s opposition unity rally on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: As the opposition’s ‘Mahagathbandhan’ confronts a question of “who will be the prime ministerial candidate”, one of the key players says his party’s mission remains to see Rahul Gandhi at the top post after 2019 general elections.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that Janata Dal-Secular will work towards the goal to see Rahul Gandhi at the top post, even though he had recently said Mamata Banerjee is an able candidate.

 

"My party's decision is we want to support Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate. This is our commitment and it remains so," said Kumaraswamy, who heads a coalition government with the Congress in Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy clarified that his statement is taken out of context and said that he meant among the regional parties there are several capable leaders other than the BJP. He added he has confidence in Rahul Gandhi that he can take on PM Modi.

PM Modi was "only a paper tiger", he said, and Rahul Gandhi had matured as a politician.

"Modi-ji speaks well, his presentation is good, he uses social media but what is his achievement in the last four years," Kumaraswamy said.

Karnataka Chief Minister was among the various leaders who were present in Mamata Banerjee’s opposition unity rally on Sunday.

The Congress has said it will not project its chief Rahul Gandhi for the top post and will respect the wishes of its coalition partners if the BJP is defeated in the national election.

...
Tags: hd kumaraswamy, rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha elections, mamata banerjee, pm modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
 

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

Facebook will make a move to prevent users who have had their organization’s pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity.
 

Oh God! Now China has blocked Microsoft Bing too

“We’ve confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps,” Microsoft said in a statement.
 

I've had sleepless nights: Karan Johar speaks on Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy

Karan did not defend himself but the producer said the questions he asked Pandya and Rahul were exactly similar to the ones he asked other guests on the show. (Photo: Twitter)
 

OMG! Robots fired for slacky job, 243 robots now jobless

The robots were not able to execute some of the most basic tasks, leading to the expulsion of half of them. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Piyush Goyal gets additional charge of Finance Ministry, may present Budget

This for the second time that Goyal has been given the additional charge of the Finance Ministry. (Photo: File)

Snatch voting rights, govt jobs of people with more than 2 kids: Ramdev

This was not the first time when the yog guru had made such statement. (Photo: File)

BJP is family, democracy runs in party: PM's dig at Priyanka’s political debut

PM Modi also said that the BJP is driven by democratic principles. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hyundai Motors to invest Rs 7,000 crore in eco-friendly cars

Chennai is known as India’s Detroit since it is home to automobile majors like Ford, Hyundai, Daimler, Renault Nissan and BMW.

Chennai: Adani group to invest Rs 12,000 crore

TN is one of the most progressive states in India, says Adani Ports Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karan Adani
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham