Maharashtra: Terror suspects had plans to poison food, water

Mumbai: Following the arrest of nine suspected terrorists, including a minor, in separate raids at Mumbra and Aurangabad ahead of the Republic Day, the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials have learnt that they were likely to target events with heavy footfall by poisoning food and water supplies.

The ATS officials said that the accused were trying mix and match and conducting experiments in mini laboratories at their Mumbra and Aurangabad hideouts.

The accused were produced before a court in Aurangabad and have been remanded to ATS custody for further investigation.

The investigators have seized suspicious liquid in a bottle of hydrogen peroxide and unknown powder, which they were planning to mix to make the poison for adulterating with the food and water.