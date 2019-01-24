KC Venugopal’s AICC stock rises

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K.C. Venugopal’s political skills and acumen will be on acid test in the coming days with his appointment as AICC general secretary in charge of organisational and training matters on Wednesday.

Party president Rahul Gandhi has entrusted him with higher responsibilities following his excellent performance as AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka and as CWC member.

Mr Venugopal, 55, Alappuzha MP, has now filled the post which was vacated by Mr Ashok Gehlot who has become the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

Mr Venugopal is also in the nine-member core committee of the CWC which meets three a week. He has the task of chalking out strategic and policy matters, alliances, campaign etc. along with Mr Rahul Gandhi. During the Karnataka turmoil recently, Mr Venugopal proved his mettle by tackling it effortlessly. He was also sent to Telangana to settle the imbroglio over the appointment of the PCC president there, said a source close to him.

“The next morning, Venugopal was back in Karnataka to chalk out the issues there.

The Unique Selling Point (USP) of Venugopal is that he is ready to take up any assignment given by Rahul Gandhi. The more complex the issue is, Venugopal handles it with a sure touch,” the source said.

Mr Venugopal is adept in making friends with people in rival camps. He was loyal to former chief minister and founder of the ‘I’ group, K. Karunakaran, and also close to his bete noire A.K. Antony.

Mr Venugopal’s ability was noticed by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi first. When she has issues to be raised in the Lok Sabha, she would rely on Mr Venugopal, who is also the party whip.

Ms Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been appointed as AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh east, is Mr Venugopal’s neighbour in New Delhi. She also holds him in high esteem due to his track record of managing complex issues. The training division is one of the dream projects of Mr Rahul Gandhi to train youths across the country.