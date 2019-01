New Delhi: The Supreme Court judge Justice A K Sikri on Thursday recused himself from hearing a plea challenging the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as CBI interim director.

The bench led by Justice Sikri listed CBI interim director matter for hearing on Friday before a different bench.

"You understand my position. I can't hear this matter," Justice Sikri said. Justice Sikri was part of the high powered panel which had removed CBI Director Alok Verma.