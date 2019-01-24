search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

First body pulled out of Meghalaya mine, 42 days after workers got stuck

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 24, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
It took six men - 2 from the NDRF, 3 navy men and one civil hospital staffer - to pull out the body from the flooded mine.
The body was pulled out in a joint operation by the NDRF and Indian Navy. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The body was pulled out in a joint operation by the NDRF and Indian Navy. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Meghalaya: One body has been recovered on Thursday from the mine at Ksan near Lyteiñ River in East Jaintia Hills. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The body was pulled out in a joint operation by the NDRF and Indian Navy.

 

It took six men - 2 from the NDRF, 3 navy men and one civil hospital staffer - to pull out the body from the flooded mine.

At least 15 miners were trapped in the illegal rat-hole mine in Khloo Ryngksan of East Jaintia Hills district, when it was flooded on December 13.

Refresh for more details.

...
Tags: meghalaya miners, miners trapped, east jaintia hills
Location: India, Meghalaya




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
 

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

Facebook will make a move to prevent users who have had their organization’s pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity.
 

Oh God! Now China has blocked Microsoft Bing too

“We’ve confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps,” Microsoft said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala Congress leader courts row over sexist remark, apologises

Pointing out that he respects women, Sudhakaran said his speech should have been heard in total, rather than using some words here and there. (Photo: File)

Deadline to finalise Assam NRC not to be extended beyond July 31: SC

The outcome of the meeting will be informed to the apex court on February 5. (File Photo)

‘Another jumla’: P Chidambaram on announcement of railways recruitment

In a series of tweets, the former Union minister said the story is the same across many departments of the government as on one hand, there are vacant posts and on the other, there are unemployed youths. (Photo: File)

Nobody can stop us from removing Modi in 2019 LS polls: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress chief was addressing a public meeting here before returning to Delhi at the end of his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Born again on a mountain: Arunima Sinha in a candid chat

In 2014, she had already done six peaks: Everest in Asia, Kilimanjaro in Africa, Elbrus in Europe, Kosciuszko in Australia, Aconcagua in Argentina and Carstensz Pyramid (Puncak Jaya) in Indonesia. (Photo: Arunima Sinha | Website)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham