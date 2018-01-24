Telangana: Census Day-2 ends on positive note, more pug marks, leopards spotted

Hyderabad: Fresh pug marks of tigers were spotted in Bejjur and Penchikalpet ranges on the second day of the tiger census in Telangana state. Forest officials were very pleased with the progress as more predators were seen. A leopard pugmark was also found at Sirpur range.

The second day also witnessed direct sightings of a leopard in Sirupur ranges and a sloth bear in Kaghaznagar range.

Forest officers had been requested to meet the collector daily by afternoon to give him regular updates.

Kaghaznagar additional principal conservator of forests M. Munindra said, “There were direct sightings of a leopard, sloth bear, wild dog, wolf and jackal.”

Fresh pug mark which was spotted in Sirpur range.

“The pug marks of two tigers which were noted today were three days old and a week old from Bejjur and Penchikalpet, respectively. The second day of the census went smoothly as volunteers have learnt how to identify marks better,” he added.

He said a booklet was given to volunteers and photographs of pug marks, droppings, claw marks and others were also clicked to verify with senior officials before it was recorded and noted down. The samples collected were sent to CCMB for verification.