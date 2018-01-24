Rape survivor pens word to Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM in blood

Lucknow: A rape survivor from Rae Bareli district has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in blood, seeking action against those who wronged her.

The girl was allegedly raped last year in Barabanki district and her father had registered a complaint against two accused, Divya Pandey and Ankit Varma.

The survivor, in her letter, said the police had not initiated any action against the two accused because they had powerful links.

The girl further said that if she did not get justice, she would commit suicide.

ASP Shashi Shekhar Singh said that, on the complaint by the girl’s father, an FIR was registered on March 24, 2017 against Divya Pandey and Ankit Varma in Barabanki.

In his complaint, the father had stated that the accused had raped his daughter and were blackmailing her since then.

In a second FIR that was filed later, the girl’s father said a fake Facebook profile of the girl had been created and obscene pictures were being posted on it.