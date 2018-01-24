search on deccanchronicle.com
No weddings after 9 pm: Telangana Wakf Board to qazis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Jan 24, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2018, 2:22 am IST
Qazis to face action for late events at function halls.
Hyderabad: The TS Wakf Board will initiate action against qazis who solemnise marriages at function halls after 9 pm after February 1. This is being done to end the nuisance being created for the public at large with late night marriages. 

“Any qazi who solemnises marriages after 9 pm will be issued a notice. Next, the board will not issue him a marriage booklet or marriage certificate,” said board chairman Mohammed Saleem. The board will be holding awareness programmes, urging imams of mosques to educate the community. “The rest of the activities at function halls can continue till midnight,” he said.  

 

A meeting at Haj House attended by senior police officials, religious scholars and heads of religious schools of thought decided to curb extravaganza and public inconvenience caused by late night weddings. 

The scholars felt it wasn’t right that marriage ceremonies drag on till 3 am. “Guests are made to wait for dinner. It is no less than an insult to them. Loud music and fireworks cause a lot of inconvenience to persons staying in the vicinity of the function halls,” said Mr Hamed Mohammed Khan, president, Jamaat-e-Islami, Telangana and Odisha. 

The scholars were against pomp and gaiety in marriages. “The money can be used for the welfare of the community,” said Mr Saleem.

Qazi Mir Mohammed Khader Ali, who heads the Anjuman-e-Qazat, said the Wakf Board do not have the powers to initiate action against qazis.  “Nevertheless, we will support the decision to end the extravagance,” he said.

Wakf Board rule gets mixed vibes
The proposal of the TS Wakf Board setting a 9 pm deadline to solemnise marriages at function halls drew mixed responses. 

A section of the community sees it as an intrusion on their rights while another feels it will bring in some discipline.

Mr Mohd Ilyas Shamshi, a prominent figure in the community, said, “Social practices are prevalent in all communities. The Wakf Board has no power to intrude on Muslim marriages or receptions or other functions. It should prioritise protection of Wakf properties,” he said. 

Welcoming the intiative, Mr S.M. Abdul Khadeer, a social activist, said the government must bring in a ‘guest control order’ in order to curb extravagant and lavish weddings. 

“If applied to all communities it will bring down wastage of food at functions and people will be held accountable,” he said.

Mr S.Q. Masood, a social activist from the Old City, said the reason for marriages being solemnised late was that it takes a long time for guests to arrive from distant parts of the growing city, especially if they are working.

Private offices close after 7 pm and by the time the person goes home, it could be 9 pm. The family then has to travel another hour to the function,” he said.

Tags: telangana wakf board
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




