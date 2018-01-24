Madhya Pradesh: Jawaharlal Nehru ‘power hungry’ in BJP’s book

Bhopal: A book, circulated among 30 lakh students across Madhya Pradesh by the ruling BJP on Tuesday, to help them prepare for general knowledge quiz competition on the life of the saffron ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, has called Jawaharlal Nehru “power hungry” and “responsible for partition of India”.

The book, which termed India’s first Prime Minister Nehru along with founder of Pakistan Mohmmad Ali Jinnah as “greedy for power”, holding them responsible for division of the country, was published and circulated by MP unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, youth wing of BJP, which sponsored the quiz competition.

A chapter titled Akhand Bharat in the book, read, “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had then firmly believed India could have achieved independence without partition. But Nehru and Jinnah walked into the trap of the British because of their greed for power, leaving dream of independence as undivided India shattered”.